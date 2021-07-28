Belgium 9, Canada 1
|Belgium
|1
|1
|5
|2
|—
|9
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|1
Belgium_S. Dockier 2, A. Hendrickx 2, T. Boon 1, C. Charlier 1, F. Denayer 1, S. Gougnard 1, F. van Aubel 1.
Canada_M. Pearson 1.
Green Cards_F. van Aubel, Belgium, 0.
Yellow Cards_None.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Simon Taylor, New Zealand. Peter Wright, South Africa. Francisco Vazquez, Spain. Adam Kearns, Australia.
