Belgium 9, Canada 1

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 10:43 pm
< a min read
      

Belgium 1 1 5 2 9
Canada 1 0 0 0 1

Belgium_S. Dockier 2, A. Hendrickx 2, T. Boon 1, C. Charlier 1, F. Denayer 1, S. Gougnard 1, F. van Aubel 1.

Canada_M. Pearson 1.

Green Cards_F. van Aubel, Belgium, 0.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Simon Taylor, New Zealand. Peter Wright, South Africa. Francisco Vazquez, Spain. Adam Kearns, Australia.

