Belgium 9, South Africa 4
|Belgium
|5
|2
|2
|0
|—
|9
|South Africa
|1
|2
|1
|0
|—
|4
Belgium_A. Hendrickx 3, J. Dohmen 2, T. Briels 1, C. Charlier 1, S. Gougnard 1, A. van Doren 1.
South Africa_A. Cassiem 2, M. Cassiem 1, N. Ntuli 1.
Green Cards_M. Guise-Brown, South Africa, 0. S. Mvimbi, South Africa, 0. A. Meurmans, Belgium, 0.
Yellow Cards_T. Drummond, South Africa, 0.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Raghu Prasad, India. Francisco Vazquez, Spain. Benjamin Gontgen, Germany. Simon Taylor, New Zealand.
