Belgium 9, South Africa 4

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 7:15 am
< a min read
      

Belgium 9, South Africa 4

Belgium 5 2 2 0 9
South Africa 1 2 1 0 4

Belgium_A. Hendrickx 3, J. Dohmen 2, T. Briels 1, C. Charlier 1, S. Gougnard 1, A. van Doren 1.

South Africa_A. Cassiem 2, M. Cassiem 1, N. Ntuli 1.

Green Cards_M. Guise-Brown, South Africa, 0. S. Mvimbi, South Africa, 0. A. Meurmans, Belgium, 0.

Yellow Cards_T. Drummond, South Africa, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Raghu Prasad, India. Francisco Vazquez, Spain. Benjamin Gontgen, Germany. Simon Taylor, New Zealand.

