On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Benzema tests positive for virus, delays start with Madrid

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 6:43 am
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Striker Karim Benzema tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of preseason training, Real Madrid said Friday.

The club did not elaborate on the France forward’s condition in a short statement.

Benzema had been expected to return to Madrid on Friday to start training, but due to the positive test result he will stay in Lyon, France, while infected.

The 33-year-old Benzema will have to remain in quarantine for 10 days. He hasn’t played since France was eliminated from the European Championship on June 28.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Madrid plays its first match of the season at Alavés on Aug. 14.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ima Black, widow of namesake of USS Delbert D. Black, celebrates 100th Birthday with a helicopter ride