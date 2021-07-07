Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Beric scores go-ahead goal in 72nd, Chicago tops Orlando 3-1

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 10:24 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Robert Beric broke a tie in the 72nd minute and the Chicago Fire beat Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Chicago (3-7-2) won its second straight game, while Orlando (6-3-3) lost consecutive regular-season matches for the first time since August 2019.

Boris Sekulic tied it at 1 for Chicago in first-half stoppage time, heading Álvaro Medrán’s cross inside the far post. Beric ran past the defense for Medrán’s through ball and powered it home for a 2-1 lead.

Chinonso Offor capped it in second-half stoppage time by finishing a give-and-go with Przemyslaw Frankowski.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

Orlando began the match with Nani and Mauricio Pereyra on the bench before both entered in the 76th. Andrés Perea gave Orlando the lead in the 34th by getting to a deflected cross in front of goal and sending it past goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

Shuttleworth denied Júnior Urso’s close-range bicycle kick in the 86th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 SANS 2021 Report: Top Skills Analysts...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service holds memorial for Emergency Response Team canine Bolo