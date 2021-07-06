Trending:
Blue Jays to face Orioles on the road

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (43-39, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (27-57, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (7-3, 4.60 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Orioles: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Toronto will face off on Tuesday.

The Orioles are 12-26 on their home turf. Baltimore is slugging .392 as a unit. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a .547 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Blue Jays are 24-19 in road games. Toronto has a team on-base percentage of .327, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .430.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 5-2. Ross Stripling recorded his third victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Toronto. Jorge Lopez registered his 10th loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 53 RBIs and is batting .254.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 27 home runs and has 69 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .247 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .298 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), John Means: (shoulder), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Maikel Franco: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

