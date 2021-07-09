Boston 11, Philadelphia 5

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|2
|10
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|Knapp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Miller rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|a-Williams ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Bohm 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.239
|Jankowski cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|11
|14
|11
|7
|8
|
|Hernández cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|Verdugo lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.280
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|2
|4
|2
|1
|.303
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.321
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.287
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Arroyo 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Vázquez c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.257
|Dalbec 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Philadelphia
|120
|000
|200_5
|9
|0
|Boston
|234
|011
|00x_11
|14
|2
a-pinch hit for Miller in the 8th.
E_Hernández (6), Richards (2). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Boston 10. 2B_Realmuto (12), Dalbec (10), Renfroe (16), Martinez (22), Hernández (19). 3B_Segura (3). HR_Hernández (11), off Velasquez; Martinez (18), off Velasquez; Devers (22), off Velasquez. RBIs_Realmuto 2 (33), Bohm 2 (39), Harper (32), Hernández 2 (30), Renfroe (46), Martinez 4 (62), Devers (72), Vázquez 2 (34), Verdugo (35).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Miller, Realmuto); Boston 7 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Martinez, Dalbec, Renfroe). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 9; Boston 6 for 19.
Runners moved up_Harper, Segura, Realmuto, Hernández, Dalbec, Verdugo. GIDP_Jankowski.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Dalbec).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, L, 3-4
|2
|1-3
|6
|8
|8
|4
|2
|74
|5.35
|De Los Santos
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|37
|6.75
|Kintzler
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|32
|7.54
|Brogdon
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.32
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|4.09
|Torreyes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards, W, 5-5
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|85
|4.91
|Rios
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.00
|Andriese
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|6.03
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.79
|Workman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|1.29
Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 1-1, Brogdon 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:44. A_32,641 (37,755).
