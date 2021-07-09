On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Boston 11, Philadelphia 5

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 11:13 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 9 5 2 10
Segura 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .319
Realmuto c 4 0 2 2 0 1 .265
Knapp c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Harper dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .280
McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .234
Miller rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .255
a-Williams ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .234
Gregorius ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .233
Bohm 3b 2 1 1 2 2 1 .239
Jankowski cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .314
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 11 14 11 7 8
Hernández cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .242
Verdugo lf 3 2 2 1 2 0 .280
Martinez dh 3 1 2 4 2 1 .303
Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 0 0 3 .321
Devers 3b 3 1 1 1 2 1 .287
Renfroe rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .262
Arroyo 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Vázquez c 4 2 2 2 1 0 .257
Dalbec 1b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .221
Philadelphia 120 000 200_5 9 0
Boston 234 011 00x_11 14 2

a-pinch hit for Miller in the 8th.

E_Hernández (6), Richards (2). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Boston 10. 2B_Realmuto (12), Dalbec (10), Renfroe (16), Martinez (22), Hernández (19). 3B_Segura (3). HR_Hernández (11), off Velasquez; Martinez (18), off Velasquez; Devers (22), off Velasquez. RBIs_Realmuto 2 (33), Bohm 2 (39), Harper (32), Hernández 2 (30), Renfroe (46), Martinez 4 (62), Devers (72), Vázquez 2 (34), Verdugo (35).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Miller, Realmuto); Boston 7 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Martinez, Dalbec, Renfroe). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 9; Boston 6 for 19.

Runners moved up_Harper, Segura, Realmuto, Hernández, Dalbec, Verdugo. GIDP_Jankowski.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Dalbec).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, L, 3-4 2 1-3 6 8 8 4 2 74 5.35
De Los Santos 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 37 6.75
Kintzler 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 2 32 7.54
Brogdon 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 4.32
Alvarado 1 1 0 0 2 2 31 4.09
Torreyes 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards, W, 5-5 5 7 3 3 1 4 85 4.91
Rios 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.00
Andriese 1 2 2 2 1 1 24 6.03
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.79
Workman 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.29

Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 1-1, Brogdon 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:44. A_32,641 (37,755).

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent