Boston 11, Philadelphia 5

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|38
|11
|14
|11
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Knapp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|2
|4
|
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Miller rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|a-Williams ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jankowski cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|120
|000
|200
|—
|5
|Boston
|234
|011
|00x
|—
|11
E_Hernández (6), Richards (2). DP_Philadelphia 0, Boston 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Boston 10. 2B_Realmuto (12), Dalbec (10), Renfroe (16), Martinez (22), Hernández (19). 3B_Segura (3). HR_Hernández (11), Martinez (18), Devers (22).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velasquez, L, 3-4
|2
|1-3
|6
|8
|8
|4
|2
|De Los Santos
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Kintzler
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Brogdon
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Torreyes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards, W, 5-5
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Rios
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Andriese
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Workman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:44. A_32,641 (37,755).
