Sports News

Boston 11, Philadelphia 5

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 11:13 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 38 11 14 11
Segura 2b 5 1 1 0 Hernández cf 5 1 2 2
Realmuto c 4 0 2 2 Verdugo lf 3 2 2 1
Knapp c 0 0 0 0 Martinez dh 3 1 2 4
Harper dh 4 0 1 1 Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 0
McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 3 1 1 1
Miller rf 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 5 1 2 1
a-Williams ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 5 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 Vázquez c 4 2 2 2
Gregorius ss 4 1 1 0 Dalbec 1b 5 2 2 0
Bohm 3b 2 1 1 2
Jankowski cf-rf 4 1 1 0
Philadelphia 120 000 200 5
Boston 234 011 00x 11

E_Hernández (6), Richards (2). DP_Philadelphia 0, Boston 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Boston 10. 2B_Realmuto (12), Dalbec (10), Renfroe (16), Martinez (22), Hernández (19). 3B_Segura (3). HR_Hernández (11), Martinez (18), Devers (22).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Velasquez, L, 3-4 2 1-3 6 8 8 4 2
De Los Santos 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 2
Kintzler 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 2
Brogdon 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Alvarado 1 1 0 0 2 2
Torreyes 1 0 0 0 0 0
Boston
Richards, W, 5-5 5 7 3 3 1 4
Rios 1 0 0 0 0 1
Andriese 1 2 2 2 1 1
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Workman 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:44. A_32,641 (37,755).

Sports News

