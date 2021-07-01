Boston 15, Kansas City 1

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|0
|8
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Olivares lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Alberto 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|O’Hearn lf-1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.166
|Dyson cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Rivero c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.067
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|15
|17
|14
|4
|9
|
|K.Hernández 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|a-Chavis ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Verdugo cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Martinez lf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.305
|Bogaerts dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Devers 3b
|5
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.288
|Renfroe rf
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.211
|D.Santana 1b
|5
|1
|3
|5
|0
|2
|.179
|Wong c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|001_1
|8
|0
|Boston
|100
|443
|12x_15
|17
|1
a-sacrificed for K.Hernández in the 7th.
E_Gonzalez (8). LOB_Kansas City 7, Boston 6. 2B_Dozier (13), Dyson (4), Martinez (21), Bogaerts (25), D.Santana (1). HR_K.Hernández (9), off Bubic; Martinez (17), off Bubic; D.Santana (3), off Bubic; Devers (20), off Staumont. RBIs_Dyson (5), K.Hernández (25), Martinez (55), D.Santana 5 (9), Devers 5 (69), Chavis (4), Gonzalez (17). SF_Chavis.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (O’Hearn, Rivero); Boston 5 (Wong 2, Verdugo). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 6; Boston 6 for 12.
Runners moved up_Perez. GIDP_Olivares, Verdugo, Devers.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Lopez, C.Santana; C.Santana, Lopez); Boston 1 (Gonzalez, Chavis, D.Santana).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic, L, 2-4
|4
|
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|71
|4.99
|E.Santana
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|30
|5.25
|Staumont
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|20
|3.94
|Barlow
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|2.09
|Swarzak
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|33
|10.13
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 9-4
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6
|84
|3.41
|Andriese
|2
|
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|34
|5.25
HBP_Bubic (Verdugo), E.Santana (Bogaerts). WP_Barlow.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:08. A_27,913 (37,755).
