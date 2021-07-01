Boston 15, Kansas City 1

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 8 1 0 8 Merrifield 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .287 Olivares lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Soler rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .183 C.Santana 1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .244 Alberto 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Perez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 O’Hearn lf-1b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .234 Dozier 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .166 Dyson cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .243 Rivero c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .067 Lopez ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .269

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 15 17 14 4 9 K.Hernández 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .237 a-Chavis ph-2b 0 0 0 1 0 0 .231 Verdugo cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .280 Martinez lf 4 3 2 1 1 1 .305 Bogaerts dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .329 Devers 3b 5 3 3 5 0 0 .288 Renfroe rf 4 3 1 0 1 2 .272 Gonzalez ss 4 2 3 1 1 0 .211 D.Santana 1b 5 1 3 5 0 2 .179 Wong c 5 0 1 0 0 3 .250

Kansas City 000 000 001_1 8 0 Boston 100 443 12x_15 17 1

a-sacrificed for K.Hernández in the 7th.

E_Gonzalez (8). LOB_Kansas City 7, Boston 6. 2B_Dozier (13), Dyson (4), Martinez (21), Bogaerts (25), D.Santana (1). HR_K.Hernández (9), off Bubic; Martinez (17), off Bubic; D.Santana (3), off Bubic; Devers (20), off Staumont. RBIs_Dyson (5), K.Hernández (25), Martinez (55), D.Santana 5 (9), Devers 5 (69), Chavis (4), Gonzalez (17). SF_Chavis.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (O’Hearn, Rivero); Boston 5 (Wong 2, Verdugo). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 6; Boston 6 for 12.

Runners moved up_Perez. GIDP_Olivares, Verdugo, Devers.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Lopez, C.Santana; C.Santana, Lopez); Boston 1 (Gonzalez, Chavis, D.Santana).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bubic, L, 2-4 4 4 5 5 3 3 71 4.99 E.Santana 1 4 4 4 1 1 30 5.25 Staumont 1 3 3 3 0 1 20 3.94 Barlow 1 2 1 1 0 2 20 2.09 Swarzak 1 4 2 2 0 2 33 10.13

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi, W, 9-4 7 5 0 0 0 6 84 3.41 Andriese 2 3 1 0 0 2 34 5.25

HBP_Bubic (Verdugo), E.Santana (Bogaerts). WP_Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:08. A_27,913 (37,755).

