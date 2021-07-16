Trending:
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 2:48 am
< a min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 5 4 3 6
Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .234
Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Martinez dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .299
Bogaerts ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .318
Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .281
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .261
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Arroyo 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .270
Dalbec 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .220
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 3 0 3 11
LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .266
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .219
Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .215
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Gittens 1b 1 0 0 0 2 0 .091
Amburgey rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Allen ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Locastro lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .190
b-Park ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Boston 030 000 010_4 5 1
New York 000 000 000_0 3 1

a-singled for Amburgey in the 7th. b-grounded out for Locastro in the 7th.

E_Dalbec (7), Chapman (3). LOB_Boston 4, New York 6. 2B_Devers (26), Arroyo (12), Odor (8). HR_Arroyo (6), off Montgomery; Martinez (19), off Wilson. RBIs_Renfroe (47), Arroyo 2 (24), Martinez (63).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Verdugo, Dalbec, Arroyo); New York 3 (Locastro, Sánchez, Park). RISP_Boston 1 for 7; New York 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Renfroe. GIDP_Stanton.

DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Arroyo, Dalbec).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodríguez, W, 7-5 5 2-3 2 0 0 2 8 97 5.19
Sawamura, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.43
Houck, S, 1-1 3 1 0 0 1 3 49 3.38
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, L, 3-5 6 3 3 3 2 4 92 4.18
Germán 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 4.72
Wilson 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 8.62
Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 4.40

Inherited runners-scored_Sawamura 1-0. PB_Sánchez (5).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:03. A_40,130 (47,309).

Sports News

