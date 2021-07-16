Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|3
|6
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|3
|11
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.266
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Gittens 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.091
|Amburgey rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Allen ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Locastro lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|b-Park ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston
|030
|000
|010_4
|5
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|1
a-singled for Amburgey in the 7th. b-grounded out for Locastro in the 7th.
E_Dalbec (7), Chapman (3). LOB_Boston 4, New York 6. 2B_Devers (26), Arroyo (12), Odor (8). HR_Arroyo (6), off Montgomery; Martinez (19), off Wilson. RBIs_Renfroe (47), Arroyo 2 (24), Martinez (63).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Verdugo, Dalbec, Arroyo); New York 3 (Locastro, Sánchez, Park). RISP_Boston 1 for 7; New York 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Renfroe. GIDP_Stanton.
DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Arroyo, Dalbec).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodríguez, W, 7-5
|5
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|97
|5.19
|Sawamura, H, 7
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.43
|Houck, S, 1-1
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|49
|3.38
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 3-5
|6
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|4
|92
|4.18
|Germán
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.72
|Wilson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|8.62
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|4.40
Inherited runners-scored_Sawamura 1-0. PB_Sánchez (5).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:03. A_40,130 (47,309).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments