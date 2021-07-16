Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 5 4 3 6 Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .234 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Martinez dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .299 Bogaerts ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .318 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .281 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .261 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Arroyo 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .270 Dalbec 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .220

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 3 0 3 11 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .266 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .219 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .215 Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Gittens 1b 1 0 0 0 2 0 .091 Amburgey rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Allen ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Locastro lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .190 b-Park ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Boston 030 000 010_4 5 1 New York 000 000 000_0 3 1

a-singled for Amburgey in the 7th. b-grounded out for Locastro in the 7th.

E_Dalbec (7), Chapman (3). LOB_Boston 4, New York 6. 2B_Devers (26), Arroyo (12), Odor (8). HR_Arroyo (6), off Montgomery; Martinez (19), off Wilson. RBIs_Renfroe (47), Arroyo 2 (24), Martinez (63).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Verdugo, Dalbec, Arroyo); New York 3 (Locastro, Sánchez, Park). RISP_Boston 1 for 7; New York 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Renfroe. GIDP_Stanton.

DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Arroyo, Dalbec).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodríguez, W, 7-5 5 2-3 2 0 0 2 8 97 5.19 Sawamura, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.43 Houck, S, 1-1 3 1 0 0 1 3 49 3.38

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, L, 3-5 6 3 3 3 2 4 92 4.18 Germán 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 4.72 Wilson 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 8.62 Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 4.40

Inherited runners-scored_Sawamura 1-0. PB_Sánchez (5).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:03. A_40,130 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.