Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 2:34 am
< a min read
      
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 5 4 Totals 30 0 3 0
Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0
Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0
Martinez dh 4 1 1 1 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0
Bogaerts ss 3 1 0 0 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0
Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 Torres ss 4 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 1 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Gittens 1b 1 0 0 0
Arroyo 2b 4 1 2 2 Amburgey rf 2 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 3 0 1 0 Allen ph-lf 1 0 1 0
Locastro lf 2 0 0 0
Park ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Boston 030 000 010 4
New York 000 000 000 0

E_Dalbec (7), Chapman (3). DP_Boston 1, New York 0. LOB_Boston 4, New York 6. 2B_Devers (26), Arroyo (12), Odor (8). HR_Arroyo (6), Martinez (19).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Rodríguez W,7-5 5 2-3 2 0 0 2 8
Sawamura H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Houck S,1-1 3 1 0 0 1 3
New York
Montgomery L,3-5 6 3 3 3 2 4
Germán 1 1 0 0 0 0
Wilson 1 1 1 1 0 1
Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:03. A_40,130 (47,309).

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea