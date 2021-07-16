Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gittens 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Amburgey rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Allen ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Locastro lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Park ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|030
|000
|010
|—
|4
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Dalbec (7), Chapman (3). DP_Boston 1, New York 0. LOB_Boston 4, New York 6. 2B_Devers (26), Arroyo (12), Odor (8). HR_Arroyo (6), Martinez (19).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodríguez W,7-5
|5
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Sawamura H,7
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houck S,1-1
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery L,3-5
|6
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Germán
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:03. A_40,130 (47,309).
