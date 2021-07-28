Boston 4, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|1
|5
|1
|1
|8
|
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|T.Hernández lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Gurriel Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Biggio pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Espinal 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.315
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|4
|11
|3
|2
|5
|
|K.Hernández 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Chavis 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Verdugo lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Plawecki c
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Dalbec 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Duran cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.172
|Toronto
|000
|100
|0_1
|5
|2
|Boston
|110
|200
|x_4
|11
|0
1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 7th.
E_Bichette (17), Springer (2). LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 9. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (19), K.Hernández (25), Devers (28). 3B_Duran (1), Chavis (1). RBIs_Bichette (68), Devers (82), Duran 2 (4). SB_Espinal (3), Bichette (15). SF_Duran.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Springer, Gurriel Jr., T.Hernández); Boston 4 (Devers, Renfroe, Martinez). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Boston 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Dalbec. GIDP_Espinal, Duran.
DP_Toronto 1 (Semien, Bichette, Gurriel Jr.); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, K.Hernández, Dalbec; Dalbec, K.Hernández, Chavis).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz L,8-6
|3
|1-3
|9
|4
|4
|1
|2
|71
|4.58
|Murphy
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|5.62
|Snead
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Thornton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.58
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houck
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|75
|2.45
|Whitlock W,4-1
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|1.26
|Barnes S,23-27
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.30
Inherited runners-scored_Murphy 2-0, Snead 2-0. HBP_Murphy (Bogaerts), Barnes (Gurriel Jr.). PB_Plawecki (3).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:27. A_27,783 (37,755).
Comments