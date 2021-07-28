Boston 4, Toronto 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 24 1 5 1 1 8 Springer cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 1 0 0 1 .327 Semien 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Bichette ss 3 0 2 1 0 0 .297 T.Hernández lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Gurriel Jr. 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Biggio pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Grichuk rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .260 Espinal 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .315 McGuire c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .271

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 4 11 3 2 5 K.Hernández 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .243 Devers 3b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .286 Chavis 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .195 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .309 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Verdugo lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .277 Plawecki c 3 1 3 0 0 0 .300 Dalbec 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .213 Duran cf 2 1 1 2 0 0 .172

Toronto 000 100 0_1 5 2 Boston 110 200 x_4 11 0

1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 7th.

E_Bichette (17), Springer (2). LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 9. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (19), K.Hernández (25), Devers (28). 3B_Duran (1), Chavis (1). RBIs_Bichette (68), Devers (82), Duran 2 (4). SB_Espinal (3), Bichette (15). SF_Duran.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Springer, Gurriel Jr., T.Hernández); Boston 4 (Devers, Renfroe, Martinez). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Boston 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Dalbec. GIDP_Espinal, Duran.

DP_Toronto 1 (Semien, Bichette, Gurriel Jr.); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, K.Hernández, Dalbec; Dalbec, K.Hernández, Chavis).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz L,8-6 3 1-3 9 4 4 1 2 71 4.58 Murphy 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 5.62 Snead 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Thornton 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.58

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houck 4 2 1 1 1 7 75 2.45 Whitlock W,4-1 2 3 0 0 0 0 30 1.26 Barnes S,23-27 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.30

Inherited runners-scored_Murphy 2-0, Snead 2-0. HBP_Murphy (Bogaerts), Barnes (Gurriel Jr.). PB_Plawecki (3).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:27. A_27,783 (37,755).

