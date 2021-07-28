Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 4, Toronto 1

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 12:52 am
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 24 1 5 1 1 8
Springer cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 1 0 0 1 .327
Semien 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Bichette ss 3 0 2 1 0 0 .297
T.Hernández lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .290
Gurriel Jr. 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Biggio pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Grichuk rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .260
Espinal 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .315
McGuire c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 4 11 3 2 5
K.Hernández 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .243
Devers 3b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .286
Chavis 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .195
Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .309
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Verdugo lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .277
Plawecki c 3 1 3 0 0 0 .300
Dalbec 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .213
Duran cf 2 1 1 2 0 0 .172
Toronto 000 100 0_1 5 2
Boston 110 200 x_4 11 0

1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 7th.

E_Bichette (17), Springer (2). LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 9. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (19), K.Hernández (25), Devers (28). 3B_Duran (1), Chavis (1). RBIs_Bichette (68), Devers (82), Duran 2 (4). SB_Espinal (3), Bichette (15). SF_Duran.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Springer, Gurriel Jr., T.Hernández); Boston 4 (Devers, Renfroe, Martinez). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Boston 1 for 9.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners moved up_Dalbec. GIDP_Espinal, Duran.

DP_Toronto 1 (Semien, Bichette, Gurriel Jr.); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, K.Hernández, Dalbec; Dalbec, K.Hernández, Chavis).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz L,8-6 3 1-3 9 4 4 1 2 71 4.58
Murphy 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 5.62
Snead 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Thornton 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.58
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houck 4 2 1 1 1 7 75 2.45
Whitlock W,4-1 2 3 0 0 0 0 30 1.26
Barnes S,23-27 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.30

Inherited runners-scored_Murphy 2-0, Snead 2-0. HBP_Murphy (Bogaerts), Barnes (Gurriel Jr.). PB_Plawecki (3).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:27. A_27,783 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS scientists install gauge to provide Lower Anacostia River area with information on water quality