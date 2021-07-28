Boston 4, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|24
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|27
|4
|11
|3
|
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hernández 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chavis 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Hernández lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|3
|1
|3
|0
|
|Espinal 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duran cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Toronto
|000
|100
|0
|—
|1
|Boston
|110
|200
|x
|—
|4
E_Bichette (17), Springer (2). DP_Toronto 1, Boston 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 9. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (19), K.Hernández (25), Devers (28). 3B_Duran (1), Chavis (1). SB_Espinal (3), Bichette (15). SF_Duran (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Matz L,8-6
|3
|1-3
|9
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Murphy
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Snead
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thornton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houck
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Whitlock W,4-1
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes S,23-27
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Murphy pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Murphy (Bogaerts), Barnes (Gurriel Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:27. A_27,783 (37,755).
