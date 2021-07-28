Boston 4, Toronto 1

Toronto Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 24 1 5 1 Totals 27 4 11 3 Springer cf 3 0 0 0 K.Hernández 2b 3 1 2 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 1 0 Devers 3b 3 0 2 1 Semien 2b 3 0 1 0 Chavis 1b 1 0 1 0 Bichette ss 3 0 2 1 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 T.Hernández lf 3 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. 1b 2 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 Biggio pr 0 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 2 1 1 0 Grichuk rf 3 0 1 0 Plawecki c 3 1 3 0 Espinal 3b 2 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 McGuire c 2 0 0 0 Duran cf 2 1 1 2

Toronto 000 100 0 — 1 Boston 110 200 x — 4

E_Bichette (17), Springer (2). DP_Toronto 1, Boston 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 9. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (19), K.Hernández (25), Devers (28). 3B_Duran (1), Chavis (1). SB_Espinal (3), Bichette (15). SF_Duran (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Matz L,8-6 3 1-3 9 4 4 1 2 Murphy 1 1 0 0 1 2 Snead 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Thornton 1 1 0 0 0 1

Boston Houck 4 2 1 1 1 7 Whitlock W,4-1 2 3 0 0 0 0 Barnes S,23-27 1 0 0 0 0 1

Murphy pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Murphy (Bogaerts), Barnes (Gurriel Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:27. A_27,783 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.