Boston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Boston Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 7 5 Totals 35 4 11 4 Hernández cf 4 1 1 0 Fletcher 2b 5 0 2 1 Devers 3b 5 1 3 3 Ohtani dh 5 0 1 0 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 1 0 0 Gosselin lf 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Stassi c 3 1 1 0 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 3 1 2 0 Arroyo 2b 3 1 1 1 Lagares cf 3 0 0 1 Gonzalez lf 0 1 0 0 Rengifo 3b 4 1 1 0 Santana lf 3 0 1 1 Rojas rf 4 1 3 2 Dalbec 1b 4 0 1 0 Ward pr 0 0 0 0

Boston 020 210 000 — 5 Los Angeles 010 010 101 — 4

E_Rengifo (6). LOB_Boston 10, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Rojas (13). HR_Arroyo (5), Devers (21), Rojas (4). SB_J.Iglesias (3). SF_Lagares (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Pérez W,7-4 5 1-3 8 2 1 1 3 Sawamura H,6 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 Taylor H,13 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Ottavino S,7-10 1 2 1 1 1 2

Los Angeles Suarez L,3-2 3 3 2 2 4 3 Bundy 1 2-3 1 3 2 2 2 Watson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Guerra 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Claudio 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Claudio.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:46. A_38,201 (45,517).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.