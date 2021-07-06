Boston 5, L.A. Angels 4

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gonzalez lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rengifo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Santana lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rojas rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ward pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|020
|210
|000
|—
|5
|Los Angeles
|010
|010
|101
|—
|4
E_Rengifo (6). LOB_Boston 10, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Rojas (13). HR_Arroyo (5), Devers (21), Rojas (4). SB_J.Iglesias (3). SF_Lagares (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez W,7-4
|5
|1-3
|8
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Sawamura H,6
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Taylor H,13
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino S,7-10
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suarez L,3-2
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Bundy
|1
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Watson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Claudio
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Claudio.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:46. A_38,201 (45,517).
