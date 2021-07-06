Boston 5, L.A. Angels 4

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|7
|6
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.290
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.266
|Gonzalez lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Santana lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.172
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|2
|9
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Gosselin lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.295
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Rengifo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.164
|Rojas rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.213
|Ward pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Boston
|020
|210
|000_5
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|010
|101_4
|11
|1
1-ran for Rojas in the 9th.
E_Rengifo (6). LOB_Boston 10, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Rojas (13). HR_Arroyo (5), off Suarez; Devers (21), off Bundy; Rojas (4), off Sawamura. RBIs_Arroyo (20), Devers 3 (71), Santana (10), Lagares (23), Fletcher (26), Rojas 2 (10). SB_J.Iglesias (3). SF_Lagares.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Renfroe, Martinez 2, Dalbec, Arroyo); Los Angeles 4 (Rengifo, Walsh, Lagares, Ohtani). RISP_Boston 2 for 8; Los Angeles 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Fletcher.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez W,7-4
|5
|1-3
|8
|2
|1
|1
|3
|79
|3.89
|Sawamura H,6
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|2.65
|Taylor H,13
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.70
|Ottavino S,7-10
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|30
|2.75
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez L,3-2
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|75
|2.37
|Bundy
|1
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|47
|6.68
|Watson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.73
|Guerra
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|32
|4.87
|Claudio
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.50
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.13
Inherited runners-scored_Sawamura 1-0, Watson 2-1, Claudio 1-0. WP_Claudio. PB_Vázquez (8), Stassi (3).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:46. A_38,201 (45,517).
