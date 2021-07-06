Trending:
Boston 5, L.A. Angels 4

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 1:40 am
1 min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 7 5 7 6
Hernández cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .241
Devers 3b 5 1 3 3 0 1 .290
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .299
Bogaerts ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .321
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .263
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 1 0 .253
Arroyo 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .266
Gonzalez lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .206
Santana lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .172
Dalbec 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .217
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 11 4 2 9
Fletcher 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .286
Ohtani dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Gosselin lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .324
Stassi c 3 1 1 0 1 2 .295
J.Iglesias ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .274
Lagares cf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .222
Rengifo 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .164
Rojas rf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .213
Ward pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Boston 020 210 000_5 7 0
Los Angeles 010 010 101_4 11 1

1-ran for Rojas in the 9th.

E_Rengifo (6). LOB_Boston 10, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Rojas (13). HR_Arroyo (5), off Suarez; Devers (21), off Bundy; Rojas (4), off Sawamura. RBIs_Arroyo (20), Devers 3 (71), Santana (10), Lagares (23), Fletcher (26), Rojas 2 (10). SB_J.Iglesias (3). SF_Lagares.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Renfroe, Martinez 2, Dalbec, Arroyo); Los Angeles 4 (Rengifo, Walsh, Lagares, Ohtani). RISP_Boston 2 for 8; Los Angeles 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Fletcher.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez W,7-4 5 1-3 8 2 1 1 3 79 3.89
Sawamura H,6 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 18 2.65
Taylor H,13 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.70
Ottavino S,7-10 1 2 1 1 1 2 30 2.75
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suarez L,3-2 3 3 2 2 4 3 75 2.37
Bundy 1 2-3 1 3 2 2 2 47 6.68
Watson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 4.73
Guerra 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 32 4.87
Claudio 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 4.50
Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.13

Inherited runners-scored_Sawamura 1-0, Watson 2-1, Claudio 1-0. WP_Claudio. PB_Vázquez (8), Stassi (3).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:46. A_38,201 (45,517).

