Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|4
|6
|14
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.267
|Gardner lf
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.191
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|Brantly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|Allen rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Florial cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Wade 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|4
|2
|8
|
|Hernández cf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.241
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.312
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Verdugo lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|1-Duran pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Chavis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|a-Plawecki ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|New York
|000
|100
|020
|1_4
|4
|1
|Boston
|000
|000
|102
|2_5
|10
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Chavis in the 9th.
1-ran for Dalbec in the 9th.
E_Wade (3). LOB_New York 6, Boston 8. 2B_Hernández (23). RBIs_Torres 2 (35), Stanton (46), Gardner (15), Hernández 3 (38), Renfroe (54). SB_Torres (7), LeMahieu (4). SF_Torres, Gardner, Hernández, Renfroe. S_Odor.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Brantly 3, Gardner); Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Renfroe, Devers). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Boston 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu.
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|83
|3.96
|Romano, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Luetge, BS, 0-2
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.20
|Cessa, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.82
|Green, BS, 3-5
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|3.06
|Kriske, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|12
|10.80
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houck
|4
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|8
|87
|2.50
|Taylor
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.62
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.66
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|26
|2.92
|Rios
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.26
|Barnes, W, 5-2
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.48
Inherited runners-scored_Romano 1-0, Taylor 1-0. WP_Montgomery, Kriske(4). PB_Vázquez (9).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:48. A_34,761 (37,755).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments