On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 12:08 am
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 4 4 6 14
LeMahieu 1b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .267
Gardner lf 2 2 0 1 2 1 .191
Stanton dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .260
Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .226
Torres ss 3 0 1 2 0 1 .242
Brantly c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .125
Allen rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .313
Florial cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Wade 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .197
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 10 4 2 8
Hernández cf-2b 4 0 1 3 0 1 .241
Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .279
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .312
Martinez dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .305
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .257
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Verdugo lf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .275
Dalbec 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .221
1-Duran pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .167
Chavis 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .206
a-Plawecki ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
New York 000 100 020 1_4 4 1
Boston 000 000 102 2_5 10 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Chavis in the 9th.

1-ran for Dalbec in the 9th.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

E_Wade (3). LOB_New York 6, Boston 8. 2B_Hernández (23). RBIs_Torres 2 (35), Stanton (46), Gardner (15), Hernández 3 (38), Renfroe (54). SB_Torres (7), LeMahieu (4). SF_Torres, Gardner, Hernández, Renfroe. S_Odor.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Brantly 3, Gardner); Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Renfroe, Devers). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Boston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery 5 2-3 3 0 0 1 6 83 3.96
Romano, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00
Luetge, BS, 0-2 2-3 3 1 0 0 0 19 3.20
Cessa, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.82
Green, BS, 3-5 1 3 2 2 0 1 18 3.06
Kriske, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 0 2 1 1 1 12 10.80
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houck 4 2-3 2 1 0 2 8 87 2.50
Taylor 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 27 3.62
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.66
Ottavino 1 1 2 2 2 1 26 2.92
Rios 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 4.26
Barnes, W, 5-2 1 0 1 0 0 1 9 2.48

Inherited runners-scored_Romano 1-0, Taylor 1-0. WP_Montgomery, Kriske(4). PB_Vázquez (9).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:48. A_34,761 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ima Black, widow of namesake of USS Delbert D. Black, celebrates 100th Birthday with a helicopter ride