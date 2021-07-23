Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 4 4 6 14 LeMahieu 1b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .267 Gardner lf 2 2 0 1 2 1 .191 Stanton dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .260 Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .226 Torres ss 3 0 1 2 0 1 .242 Brantly c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .125 Allen rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .313 Florial cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Wade 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .197

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 10 4 2 8 Hernández cf-2b 4 0 1 3 0 1 .241 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .279 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .312 Martinez dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .305 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .257 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Verdugo lf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .275 Dalbec 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .221 1-Duran pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .167 Chavis 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .206 a-Plawecki ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257

New York 000 100 020 1_4 4 1 Boston 000 000 102 2_5 10 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Chavis in the 9th.

1-ran for Dalbec in the 9th.

E_Wade (3). LOB_New York 6, Boston 8. 2B_Hernández (23). RBIs_Torres 2 (35), Stanton (46), Gardner (15), Hernández 3 (38), Renfroe (54). SB_Torres (7), LeMahieu (4). SF_Torres, Gardner, Hernández, Renfroe. S_Odor.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Brantly 3, Gardner); Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Renfroe, Devers). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Boston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery 5 2-3 3 0 0 1 6 83 3.96 Romano, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00 Luetge, BS, 0-2 2-3 3 1 0 0 0 19 3.20 Cessa, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.82 Green, BS, 3-5 1 3 2 2 0 1 18 3.06 Kriske, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 0 2 1 1 1 12 10.80

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houck 4 2-3 2 1 0 2 8 87 2.50 Taylor 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 27 3.62 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.66 Ottavino 1 1 2 2 2 1 26 2.92 Rios 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 4.26 Barnes, W, 5-2 1 0 1 0 0 1 9 2.48

Inherited runners-scored_Romano 1-0, Taylor 1-0. WP_Montgomery, Kriske(4). PB_Vázquez (9).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:48. A_34,761 (37,755).

