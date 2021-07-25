On Air: Federal News Network program
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 4:16 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 9 4 5 7
LeMahieu 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .265
Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 1 2 .260
Odor 2b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .230
Sánchez c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .219
Torres ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .246
Gardner cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .197
Urshela 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .275
LaMarre lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Allen rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .292
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 5 5 5 1 10
Hernández 2b-cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244
Duran cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .182
Plawecki ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .267
Chavis 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .309
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Verdugo lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .272
Renfroe rf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .258
Vázquez c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .253
Cordero 1b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .182
Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218
New York 001 101 010_4 9 0
Boston 000 000 05x_5 5 0

a-grounded out for Duran in the 8th.

LOB_New York 8, Boston 2. 2B_LeMahieu (14), Torres (12), Verdugo (20), Renfroe (17), Hernández (24). 3B_Sánchez (1). HR_Odor (12), off Pérez. RBIs_Odor 2 (30), Urshela (39), Torres (37), Renfroe (55), Vázquez (36), Hernández (39), Plawecki (5), Bogaerts (53). SB_Torres (10), Stanton (1). CS_Torres (3). SF_Bogaerts. S_Gardner.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Sánchez 2, Odor 2, LaMarre); Boston 0. RISP_New York 3 for 12; Boston 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_Plawecki. GIDP_LaMarre, LeMahieu.

DP_Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Hernández, Cordero; Devers, Hernández, Cordero).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Germán 7 1 1 1 1 10 93 4.45
Loaisiga L,7-4 0 4 4 4 0 0 10 2.81
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 7.36
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez 6 6 3 3 2 6 80 4.18
Rios 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 14 3.60
Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.44
Workman W,1-0 1 2 1 1 1 0 16 3.71
Barnes S,21-25 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.41

Inherited runners-scored_Loaisiga 1-1, Britton 2-2, Taylor 3-0. HBP_Rios (Allen). PB_Sánchez (6).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:50. A_32,009 (37,755).

