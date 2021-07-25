Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 9 4 5 7 LeMahieu 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .265 Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 1 2 .260 Odor 2b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .230 Sánchez c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .219 Torres ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .246 Gardner cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .197 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .275 LaMarre lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Allen rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .292

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 5 5 5 1 10 Hernández 2b-cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244 Duran cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .182 Plawecki ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .267 Chavis 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .309 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Verdugo lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .272 Renfroe rf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .258 Vázquez c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .253 Cordero 1b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .182 Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218

New York 001 101 010_4 9 0 Boston 000 000 05x_5 5 0

a-grounded out for Duran in the 8th.

LOB_New York 8, Boston 2. 2B_LeMahieu (14), Torres (12), Verdugo (20), Renfroe (17), Hernández (24). 3B_Sánchez (1). HR_Odor (12), off Pérez. RBIs_Odor 2 (30), Urshela (39), Torres (37), Renfroe (55), Vázquez (36), Hernández (39), Plawecki (5), Bogaerts (53). SB_Torres (10), Stanton (1). CS_Torres (3). SF_Bogaerts. S_Gardner.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Sánchez 2, Odor 2, LaMarre); Boston 0. RISP_New York 3 for 12; Boston 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_Plawecki. GIDP_LaMarre, LeMahieu.

DP_Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Hernández, Cordero; Devers, Hernández, Cordero).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Germán 7 1 1 1 1 10 93 4.45 Loaisiga L,7-4 0 4 4 4 0 0 10 2.81 Britton 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 7.36

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez 6 6 3 3 2 6 80 4.18 Rios 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 14 3.60 Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.44 Workman W,1-0 1 2 1 1 1 0 16 3.71 Barnes S,21-25 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.41

Inherited runners-scored_Loaisiga 1-1, Britton 2-2, Taylor 3-0. HBP_Rios (Allen). PB_Sánchez (6).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:50. A_32,009 (37,755).

