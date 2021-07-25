Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|5
|7
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Odor 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.230
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Torres ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|LaMarre lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Allen rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|5
|1
|10
|
|Hernández 2b-cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.182
|Plawecki ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Chavis 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.309
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Verdugo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Renfroe rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Cordero 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Dalbec 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|New York
|001
|101
|010_4
|9
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|05x_5
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Duran in the 8th.
LOB_New York 8, Boston 2. 2B_LeMahieu (14), Torres (12), Verdugo (20), Renfroe (17), Hernández (24). 3B_Sánchez (1). HR_Odor (12), off Pérez. RBIs_Odor 2 (30), Urshela (39), Torres (37), Renfroe (55), Vázquez (36), Hernández (39), Plawecki (5), Bogaerts (53). SB_Torres (10), Stanton (1). CS_Torres (3). SF_Bogaerts. S_Gardner.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Sánchez 2, Odor 2, LaMarre); Boston 0. RISP_New York 3 for 12; Boston 3 for 4.
Runners moved up_Plawecki. GIDP_LaMarre, LeMahieu.
DP_Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Hernández, Cordero; Devers, Hernández, Cordero).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán
|7
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|10
|93
|4.45
|Loaisiga L,7-4
|0
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|2.81
|Britton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|7.36
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|80
|4.18
|Rios
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|14
|3.60
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.44
|Workman W,1-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|3.71
|Barnes S,21-25
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.41
Inherited runners-scored_Loaisiga 1-1, Britton 2-2, Taylor 3-0. HBP_Rios (Allen). PB_Sánchez (6).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:50. A_32,009 (37,755).
