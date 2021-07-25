Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

New York Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 4 9 4 Totals 29 5 5 5 LeMahieu 1b 4 0 1 0 Hernández 2b-cf 4 1 1 1 Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 Duran cf 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 5 1 2 2 Plawecki ph 1 0 0 1 Sánchez c 4 1 1 0 Chavis 2b 0 0 0 0 Torres ss 4 1 2 1 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 1 Gardner cf 2 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 1 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 LaMarre lf 4 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 3 1 1 0 Allen rf 2 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 2 1 1 1 Vázquez c 3 1 1 1 Cordero 1b 3 1 1 0 Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0

New York 001 101 010 — 4 Boston 000 000 05x — 5

DP_New York 0, Boston 2. LOB_New York 8, Boston 2. 2B_LeMahieu (14), Torres (12), Verdugo (20), Renfroe (17), Hernández (24). 3B_Sánchez (1). HR_Odor (12). SB_Torres (10), Stanton (1). SF_Bogaerts (6). S_Gardner (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Germán 7 1 1 1 1 10 Loaisiga L,7-4 0 4 4 4 0 0 Britton 1 0 0 0 0 0

Boston Pérez 6 6 3 3 2 6 Rios 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Workman W,1-0 1 2 1 1 1 0 Barnes S,21-25 1 1 0 0 0 0

Germán pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Loaisiga pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Rios (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:50. A_32,009 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.