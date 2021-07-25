On Air: Federal News Network program
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 4:16 pm
< a min read
      
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 9 4 Totals 29 5 5 5
LeMahieu 1b 4 0 1 0 Hernández 2b-cf 4 1 1 1
Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 Duran cf 3 0 0 0
Odor 2b 5 1 2 2 Plawecki ph 1 0 0 1
Sánchez c 4 1 1 0 Chavis 2b 0 0 0 0
Torres ss 4 1 2 1 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 1
Gardner cf 2 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 3 0 1 1 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0
LaMarre lf 4 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 3 1 1 0
Allen rf 2 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 2 1 1 1
Vázquez c 3 1 1 1
Cordero 1b 3 1 1 0
Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0
New York 001 101 010 4
Boston 000 000 05x 5

DP_New York 0, Boston 2. LOB_New York 8, Boston 2. 2B_LeMahieu (14), Torres (12), Verdugo (20), Renfroe (17), Hernández (24). 3B_Sánchez (1). HR_Odor (12). SB_Torres (10), Stanton (1). SF_Bogaerts (6). S_Gardner (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Germán 7 1 1 1 1 10
Loaisiga L,7-4 0 4 4 4 0 0
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 0
Boston
Pérez 6 6 3 3 2 6
Rios 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Workman W,1-0 1 2 1 1 1 0
Barnes S,21-25 1 1 0 0 0 0

Germán pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Loaisiga pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Rios (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:50. A_32,009 (37,755).

