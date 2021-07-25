Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|5
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández 2b-cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Plawecki ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chavis 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|LaMarre lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Allen rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cordero 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dalbec 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|001
|101
|010
|—
|4
|Boston
|000
|000
|05x
|—
|5
DP_New York 0, Boston 2. LOB_New York 8, Boston 2. 2B_LeMahieu (14), Torres (12), Verdugo (20), Renfroe (17), Hernández (24). 3B_Sánchez (1). HR_Odor (12). SB_Torres (10), Stanton (1). SF_Bogaerts (6). S_Gardner (5).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Germán
|7
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|10
|Loaisiga L,7-4
|0
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Britton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Rios
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Workman W,1-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Barnes S,21-25
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Germán pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Loaisiga pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Rios (Allen).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:50. A_32,009 (37,755).
