Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|4
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|4
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hernández cf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Gardner lf
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Brantly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Allen rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Florial cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Wade 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1-Duran pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Chavis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|a-Plawecki ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|020
|1
|—
|4
|Boston
|000
|000
|102
|2
|—
|5
E_Wade (3). LOB_New York 6, Boston 8. 2B_Hernández (23). SB_Torres (7), LeMahieu (4). SF_Torres (2), Gardner (5), Hernández (4), Renfroe (6). S_Odor (1).
|New York
|Montgomery
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Romano, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luetge, BS, 0-2
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cessa, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Green, BS, 3-5
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Kriske, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Boston
|Houck
|4
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|8
|Taylor
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Rios
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Barnes, W, 5-2
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
WP_Montgomery, Kriske(4).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:48. A_34,761 (37,755).
