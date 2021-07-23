Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

New York Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 4 4 4 Totals 37 5 10 4 LeMahieu 1b 3 1 0 0 Hernández cf-2b 4 0 1 3 Gardner lf 2 2 0 1 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 Stanton dh 4 0 1 1 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 Martinez dh 5 0 1 0 Torres ss 3 0 1 2 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 1 Brantly c 4 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Allen rf 4 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 2 3 0 Florial cf 3 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 2 0 Wade 3b 4 1 1 0 1-Duran pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Chavis 2b 3 0 1 0 a-Plawecki ph-1b 1 0 0 0

New York 000 100 020 1 — 4 Boston 000 000 102 2 — 5

E_Wade (3). LOB_New York 6, Boston 8. 2B_Hernández (23). SB_Torres (7), LeMahieu (4). SF_Torres (2), Gardner (5), Hernández (4), Renfroe (6). S_Odor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Montgomery 5 2-3 3 0 0 1 6 Romano, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Luetge, BS, 0-2 2-3 3 1 0 0 0 Cessa, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Green, BS, 3-5 1 3 2 2 0 1 Kriske, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 0 2 1 1 1

Boston Houck 4 2-3 2 1 0 2 8 Taylor 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Ottavino 1 1 2 2 2 1 Rios 1 0 0 0 1 0 Barnes, W, 5-2 1 0 1 0 0 1

WP_Montgomery, Kriske(4).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:48. A_34,761 (37,755).

