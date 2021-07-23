On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 12:08 am
< a min read
      
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 4 4 4 Totals 37 5 10 4
LeMahieu 1b 3 1 0 0 Hernández cf-2b 4 0 1 3
Gardner lf 2 2 0 1 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0
Stanton dh 4 0 1 1 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0
Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 Martinez dh 5 0 1 0
Torres ss 3 0 1 2 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 1
Brantly c 4 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0
Allen rf 4 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 2 3 0
Florial cf 3 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 2 0
Wade 3b 4 1 1 0 1-Duran pr-cf 0 1 0 0
Chavis 2b 3 0 1 0
a-Plawecki ph-1b 1 0 0 0
New York 000 100 020 1 4
Boston 000 000 102 2 5

E_Wade (3). LOB_New York 6, Boston 8. 2B_Hernández (23). SB_Torres (7), LeMahieu (4). SF_Torres (2), Gardner (5), Hernández (4), Renfroe (6). S_Odor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery 5 2-3 3 0 0 1 6
Romano, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Luetge, BS, 0-2 2-3 3 1 0 0 0
Cessa, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Green, BS, 3-5 1 3 2 2 0 1
Kriske, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 0 2 1 1 1
Boston
Houck 4 2-3 2 1 0 2 8
Taylor 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ottavino 1 1 2 2 2 1
Rios 1 0 0 0 1 0
Barnes, W, 5-2 1 0 1 0 0 1

WP_Montgomery, Kriske(4).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:48. A_34,761 (37,755).

