Boston 5, Toronto 4

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|
|Springer dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|K.Hernández ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|T.Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Chavis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Toronto
|002
|020
|000
|—
|4
|Boston
|021
|000
|02x
|—
|5
E_Bichette (16). DP_Toronto 0, Boston 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Boston 6. 2B_Springer (4), T.Hernández (17), Martinez (28), Renfroe (18). HR_Bichette (18), Devers (27), Verdugo (10).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hatch
|3
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Saucedo
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cimber H,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Richards L,1-1 BS,0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Romano
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Valdez
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino W,3-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes S,22-26
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Hatch, Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:17. A_27,142 (37,755).
