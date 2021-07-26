On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Boston 5, Toronto 4

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 10:45 pm
Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 32 5 9 5
Springer dh 3 2 1 0 K.Hernández ss 4 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 2 1 Duran cf 4 0 0 0
Semien 2b 4 0 1 1 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0
Bichette ss 4 1 1 2 Devers 3b 4 1 2 1
T.Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 2 2 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 2 2 3
Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 Vázquez c 2 0 0 0
Biggio 3b 4 0 0 0 Cordero 1b 4 0 2 0
McGuire c 4 1 2 0 Chavis 2b 3 0 0 1
Toronto 002 020 000 4
Boston 021 000 02x 5

E_Bichette (16). DP_Toronto 0, Boston 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Boston 6. 2B_Springer (4), T.Hernández (17), Martinez (28), Renfroe (18). HR_Bichette (18), Devers (27), Verdugo (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Hatch 3 2-3 7 3 3 1 4
Saucedo 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Cimber H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
T.Richards L,1-1 BS,0-1 1 1-3 1 2 2 2 1
Romano 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Pivetta 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 3
Valdez 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Ottavino W,3-3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Barnes S,22-26 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Hatch, Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:17. A_27,142 (37,755).

