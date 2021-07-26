On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Boston 5, Toronto 4

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 10:45 pm
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 9 4 2 5
Springer dh 3 2 1 0 2 0 .236
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .328
Semien 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .275
Bichette ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .296
T.Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .296
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Biggio 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220
McGuire c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .276
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 9 5 3 7
K.Hernández ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Duran cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .154
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .299
Devers 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .281
Renfroe rf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .262
Verdugo lf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .275
Vázquez c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .252
Cordero 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .194
Chavis 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .189
Toronto 002 020 000_4 9 1
Boston 021 000 02x_5 9 0

E_Bichette (16). LOB_Toronto 6, Boston 6. 2B_Springer (4), T.Hernández (17), Martinez (28), Renfroe (18). HR_Bichette (18), off Pivetta; Devers (27), off Hatch; Verdugo (10), off T.Richards. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (80), Semien (62), Bichette 2 (67), Verdugo 3 (39), Chavis (6), Devers (81). CS_Vázquez (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Bichette, Gurriel Jr., Grichuk); Boston 5 (Devers, Duran, Vázquez, Verdugo). RISP_Toronto 3 for 12; Boston 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr., Chavis, Renfroe. LIDP_Semien.

DP_Boston 1 (K.Hernández, Chavis, K.Hernández).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hatch 3 2-3 7 3 3 1 4 73 7.36
Saucedo 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 1.46
Cimber H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.90
T.Richards L,1-1 BS,0-1 1 1-3 1 2 2 2 1 34 3.86
Romano 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.36
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 3 92 4.51
Valdez 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 21 3.45
Ottavino W,3-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.27
Barnes S,22-26 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.36

Inherited runners-scored_Saucedo 1-0, Cimber 1-0, Romano 1-0. WP_Hatch, Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:17. A_27,142 (37,755).

