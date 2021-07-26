Boston 5, Toronto 4

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|2
|5
|
|Springer dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.236
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.328
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.296
|T.Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|3
|7
|
|K.Hernández ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.281
|Renfroe rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Verdugo lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.275
|Vázquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|Cordero 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Chavis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.189
|Toronto
|002
|020
|000_4
|9
|1
|Boston
|021
|000
|02x_5
|9
|0
E_Bichette (16). LOB_Toronto 6, Boston 6. 2B_Springer (4), T.Hernández (17), Martinez (28), Renfroe (18). HR_Bichette (18), off Pivetta; Devers (27), off Hatch; Verdugo (10), off T.Richards. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (80), Semien (62), Bichette 2 (67), Verdugo 3 (39), Chavis (6), Devers (81). CS_Vázquez (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Bichette, Gurriel Jr., Grichuk); Boston 5 (Devers, Duran, Vázquez, Verdugo). RISP_Toronto 3 for 12; Boston 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr., Chavis, Renfroe. LIDP_Semien.
DP_Boston 1 (K.Hernández, Chavis, K.Hernández).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hatch
|3
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|73
|7.36
|Saucedo
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.46
|Cimber H,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.90
|T.Richards L,1-1 BS,0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|34
|3.86
|Romano
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.36
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|92
|4.51
|Valdez
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.45
|Ottavino W,3-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.27
|Barnes S,22-26
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.36
Inherited runners-scored_Saucedo 1-0, Cimber 1-0, Romano 1-0. WP_Hatch, Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:17. A_27,142 (37,755).
