Boston 5, Toronto 4

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 9 4 2 5 Springer dh 3 2 1 0 2 0 .236 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .328 Semien 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .275 Bichette ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .296 T.Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .296 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Biggio 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220 McGuire c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .276

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 9 5 3 7 K.Hernández ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Duran cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .299 Devers 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .281 Renfroe rf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .262 Verdugo lf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .275 Vázquez c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .252 Cordero 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .194 Chavis 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .189

Toronto 002 020 000_4 9 1 Boston 021 000 02x_5 9 0

E_Bichette (16). LOB_Toronto 6, Boston 6. 2B_Springer (4), T.Hernández (17), Martinez (28), Renfroe (18). HR_Bichette (18), off Pivetta; Devers (27), off Hatch; Verdugo (10), off T.Richards. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (80), Semien (62), Bichette 2 (67), Verdugo 3 (39), Chavis (6), Devers (81). CS_Vázquez (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Bichette, Gurriel Jr., Grichuk); Boston 5 (Devers, Duran, Vázquez, Verdugo). RISP_Toronto 3 for 12; Boston 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr., Chavis, Renfroe. LIDP_Semien.

DP_Boston 1 (K.Hernández, Chavis, K.Hernández).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hatch 3 2-3 7 3 3 1 4 73 7.36 Saucedo 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 1.46 Cimber H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.90 T.Richards L,1-1 BS,0-1 1 1-3 1 2 2 2 1 34 3.86 Romano 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.36

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 3 92 4.51 Valdez 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 21 3.45 Ottavino W,3-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.27 Barnes S,22-26 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.36

Inherited runners-scored_Saucedo 1-0, Cimber 1-0, Romano 1-0. WP_Hatch, Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:17. A_27,142 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.