Boston’s Sale makes first rehab appearance since surgery

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Sale pitched in a game for the first time since Tommy John surgery in March 2020, throwing three scoreless innings Thursday for the FCL Red Sox at the FCL Orioles Orange.

The 32-year-old left-hander allowed four hits and struck out five.

Sale had surgery on March 30, 2020 — his 31st birthday — with Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Sale has a $30 million salary this year and next, and $27.5 million each in 2023 and 2024 as part of a $160 million, six-year contract that includes $10 million each season deferred for 15 years.

