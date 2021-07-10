On Air: Federal News Network program
Braves’ Acuña carted off with apparent right leg injury

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 6:38 pm
MIAMI (AP) — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was carted off the field in tears Saturday after appearing to injure his leg chasing a fly ball in Miami.

Acuña landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field to try to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning. He slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing toward his right knee while Chisholm sprinted out an inside-the-park homer.

Acuña tried to walk off but dropped back to the ground in shallow right field. A trainer tended to him while a cart was retrieved, and concerned teammates gathered quietly around him.

Tears welled in Acuña’s eyes as he waited. When the cart pulled around to the nearby warning track, he had to be helped over and did not put any weight on his right leg.

No further details on the extent of the injury were immediately available.

Acuña was slated to start in the outfield for the NL All-Star team in Tuesday’s game, his third appearance. The 23-year-old is hitting .283 with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs for the three-time defending NL East champions, who started the day in second place behind the New York Mets.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

