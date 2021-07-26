Trending:
Brazil 33, Hungary 27

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 11:45 pm
Brazil 17 16 33
Hungary 11 16 27

Brazil_A. Rodrigues Belo 7, S. Vieira 7, E. Amorim Taleska 6, A. Do Nascimento Martinez 4, T. de Araujo 3, L. Araujo 2, B. de Paula 2, A. Cardoso 1, L. Ventura 1.

Hungary_N. Schatzl 7, V. Lukacs 4, S. Szollosi-Zacsik 4, Z. Tomori 4, P. Vamos 3, Z. Szucsanszki 2, N. Hafra 1, A. Kisfaludy 1, K. Klujber 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Koo Bonok, South Korea. Lee Seok, South Korea. Robert Schulze, Germany. Tobias Tonnies, Germany. Per Morten Soedal, Norway. Monika Hagen, Norway. Branka Maric, Serbia.

