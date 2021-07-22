Brazil 4, Germany 2

Brazil 3 1 — 4 Germany 0 2 — 2

First Half_1, Brazil, Richarlison, (Santos), 7th minute; 2, Brazil, Richarlison, (Arana), 22nd; 3, Brazil, Richarlison, (Cunha), 30th.

Second Half_4, Germany, Amiri, 57th; 5, Germany, Ache, 84th; 6, Brazil, Paulinho, (Guimaraes), 90th+5.

Yellow Cards_Pieper, Germany, 26th; Arnold, Germany, 35th; Stach, Germany, 58th; Luiz, Brazil, 83rd; Henrichs, Germany, 87th; Uduokhai, Germany, 87th.

Referee_Ivan Barton.

