Sports News

Britain 4, India 1

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 10:49 pm
Britain 1 1 1 1 4
India 0 1 0 0 1

Britain_H. Martin 2, G. Balsdon 1, L. Owsley 1.

India_S. Devi 1.

Green Cards_S. Robertson, Britain, 0. S. Pukhrambam, India, 0. V. Katariya, India, 0.

Yellow Cards_L. Owsley, Britain, 0. S. Tete, India, 0. N. Kaur, India, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Laurine Delforge, Belgium. Aleisha Neumann, Australia. Emi Yamada, Japan. Kelly Hudson, New Zealand.

Sports News

