Britain 4, South Africa 1
|Britain
|0
|1
|2
|1
|—
|4
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|1
Britain_E. Rayer 2, L. Owsley 1, L. Unsworth 1.
South Africa_N. Walraven 1.
Green Cards_S. McCallin, Britain, 0. L. Deetlefs, South Africa, 0. E. Hunter, South Africa, 0.
Yellow Cards_None.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Carolina de la Fuente, Argentina. Maggie Giddens, United States. Kelly Hudson, New Zealand. Liu Xiaoying, China.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments