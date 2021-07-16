British Open Leaders Cards

|Friday
|At Royal St. George’s Golf Club
|Sandwich, England
|Yardage: 7,189; Par: 70
|Second Round
|Par out
|443
|443
|544-35
|Louis Oosthuizen
|343
|443
|444-33
|Collin Morikawa
|343
|433
|533-31
|Jordan Spieth
|334
|343
|544-33
___
|Par in
|434
|454
|344-35-70—140
|Louis Oosthuizen
|433
|334
|444-32-65—129
|Collin Morikawa
|423
|445
|344-33-64—131
|Jordan Spieth
|333
|455
|344-34-67—132
