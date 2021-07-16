On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

British Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 5:15 pm
< a min read
      
Friday
At Royal St. George’s Golf Club
Sandwich, England
Yardage: 7,189; Par: 70
Second Round
Par out 443 443 544-35
Louis Oosthuizen 343 443 444-33
Collin Morikawa 343 433 533-31
Jordan Spieth 334 343 544-33

___

Par in 434 454 344-35-70—140
Louis Oosthuizen 433 334 444-32-65—129
Collin Morikawa 423 445 344-33-64—131
Jordan Spieth 333 455 344-34-67—132

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea