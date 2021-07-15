British Open Leaders Cards

|Thursday
|At Royal St. George’s Golf Club
|Sandwich, England
|Yardage: 7,189; Par: 70
|First Round
|Par out
|443
|443
|544-35
|Louis Oosthuizen
|443
|443
|533-33
|Jordan Spieth
|444
|432
|434-32
|Brian Harman
|332
|433
|535-31
___
|Par in
|434
|454
|344-35-70
|Louis Oosthuizen
|334
|344
|244-31-64
|Jordan Spieth
|434
|453
|244-33-65
|Brian Harman
|435
|354
|343-34-65
