British Open Leaders Cards

Thursday At Royal St. George’s Golf Club Sandwich, England Yardage: 7,189; Par: 70 First Round Par out 443 443 544-35 Louis Oosthuizen 443 443 533-33 Jordan Spieth 444 432 434-32 Brian Harman 332 433 535-31

___

Par in 434 454 344-35-70 Louis Oosthuizen 334 344 244-31-64 Jordan Spieth 434 453 244-33-65 Brian Harman 435 354 343-34-65

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.