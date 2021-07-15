On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
British Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press
July 15, 2021 3:06 pm
< a min read
      
Thursday
At Royal St. George’s Golf Club
Sandwich, England
Yardage: 7,189; Par: 70
First Round
Par out 443 443 544-35
Louis Oosthuizen 443 443 533-33
Jordan Spieth 444 432 434-32
Brian Harman 332 433 535-31

___

Par in 434 454 344-35-70
Louis Oosthuizen 334 344 244-31-64
Jordan Spieth 434 453 244-33-65
Brian Harman 435 354 343-34-65

