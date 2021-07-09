British Open, Yardage and par

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Yardage and par for Royal St. George’s, site of the 149th British Open to be played July 15-18:
|Hole
|Par
|Yds
|1
|4
|445
|2
|4
|421
|3
|3
|239
|4
|4
|491
|5
|4
|422
|6
|3
|174
|7
|5
|566
|8
|4
|450
|9
|4
|412
|Out
|35
|3620
|10
|4
|415
|11
|3
|238
|12
|4
|379
|13
|4
|456
|14
|5
|547
|15
|4
|496
|16
|3
|162
|17
|4
|426
|18
|4
|450
|In
|35
|3569
|Total
|70
|7189
