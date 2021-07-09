On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
British Open, Yardage and par

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 4:20 pm
SANDWICH, England (AP) — Yardage and par for Royal St. George’s, site of the 149th British Open to be played July 15-18:

Hole Par Yds
1 4 445
2 4 421
3 3 239
4 4 491
5 4 422
6 3 174
7 5 566
8 4 450
9 4 412
Out 35 3620
10 4 415
11 3 238
12 4 379
13 4 456
14 5 547
15 4 496
16 3 162
17 4 426
18 4 450
In 35 3569
Total 70 7189

