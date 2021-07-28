Trending:
Buehler, Dodgers to take on DeSclafani, Giants

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Dodgers (61-41, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (63-37, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (10-1, 2.31 ERA, .90 WHIP, 131 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (10-4, 2.87 ERA, .99 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants +125, Dodgers -143; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Los Angeles will square off on Wednesday.

The Giants are 32-15 in home games in 2020. San Francisco’s lineup has 151 home runs this season, Brandon Crawford leads the club with 18 homers.

The Dodgers are 28-23 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .422 this season. Max Muncy leads the club with a .561 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 2-1. Tyler Rogers earned his second victory and Buster Posey went 2-for-3 with an RBI for San Francisco. Blake Treinen took his fifth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski is second on the Giants with 42 RBIs and is batting .226.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 38 extra base hits and 59 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.72 ERA

Dodgers: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (knee).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

