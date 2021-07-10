Trending:
Buehler expected to start for the Dodgers against the Diamondbacks

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-64, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (54-35, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-5, 3.46 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (8-1, 2.49 ERA, .91 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -285, Diamondbacks +235; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Diamondbacks will take on the Dodgers Saturday.

The Dodgers are 28-14 on their home turf. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .330, led by Max Muncy with a mark of .404.

The Diamondbacks are 11-36 in road games. Arizona has a team on-base percentage of .304, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .330.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 5-2. Brett de Geus notched his first victory and Eduardo Escobar went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Darien Nunez registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 35 extra base hits and is batting .242.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 20 home runs and has 60 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (lumbar strain), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: (foot), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (hamstring), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

