Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bumgarner scheduled to start for Arizona against Chicago

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 4:36 am
1 min read
      

Chicago Cubs (44-46, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (26-66, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (11-4, 3.77 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-5, 5.73 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +130, Cubs -150; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Chicago will meet on Friday.

The Diamondbacks are 15-28 in home games in 2020. Arizona is averaging 3.9 RBIs per game this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 60 total runs batted in.

The Cubs are 16-29 on the road. The Chicago offense has compiled a .226 batting average as a team this season, Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .271.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 20 home runs and has 60 RBIs.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 21 home runs and is batting .238.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .225 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Cubs: 2-8, .257 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (hamstring), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

        Read more: Sports News

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Eric Sogard: (thumb), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea