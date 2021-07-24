Trending:
Burnes scheduled to start as Milwaukee hosts Chicago

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 4:24 am
1 min read
      

Chicago White Sox (58-39, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (57-41, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (8-3, 2.14 ERA, .89 WHIP, 140 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (5-4, 2.06 ERA, .89 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -127, White Sox +111; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Chicago will square off on Saturday.

The Brewers are 28-23 on their home turf. Milwaukee has slugged .380 this season. Willy Adames leads the team with a .477 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The White Sox are 23-22 in road games. Chicago is hitting a collective .254 this season, led by Tim Anderson with an average of .308.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-1. Adrian Houser notched his sixth victory and Tyrone Taylor went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Milwaukee. Lucas Giolito took his seventh loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adames leads the Brewers with 39 extra base hits and is batting .257.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 18 home runs and has 75 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .260 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Devin Williams: (elbow), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Brad Boxberger: (undisclosed), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

