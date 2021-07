Canada 36, Japan 12

Canada 36 (Phil Berna, Connor Braid, Justin Douglas, Theo Sauder tries; Nathan Hirayama conversion, Pat Kay conversion), Japan 12 (Kazushi Hano, Chihito Matsui tries; Kazuhiro Goya conversion) HT: 19-0

