Canada 4, Mexico 0

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 4:24 am
< a min read
      

Mexico Canada
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 22 0 2 0 Totals 26 4 9 4
Nicole Rangel cf 3 0 0 0 Victoria Hayward lf 4 2 2 0
Sydney Romero dp 3 0 0 0 Larissa Franklin cf 4 1 2 0
Chelsea Gonzales 2b 3 0 0 0 Kelsey Harshman 2b 4 0 1 1
Anissa Urtez ss 3 0 0 0 Kaleigh Rafter c 4 0 2 1
Suzannah Brookshire rf 3 0 1 0 Jenn Salling 1b 2 1 2 2
Victoria Vidales 1b 3 0 0 0 Erika Polidori ss-dp 2 0 0 0
Amanda Sanchez 3b 1 0 0 0 Emma Entzminger 3b 2 0 0 0
Sashel Palacios c 1 0 0 0 Jen Gilbert rf 2 0 0 0
Stefania Aradillas pr 0 0 0 0 Janet Leung dp-ss 2 0 0 0
Tatyana Forbes lf 2 0 1 0
Mexico 000 000 0 0
Canada 201 100 x 4

DP_Canada 0, Mexico 1. LOB_Canada 11, Mexico 3. HR_Salling (1). CS_Aradillas (1). S_Harshman (1), Polidori (1)

IP H R ER BB SO
Mexico
Dallas Escobedo L, 0-1 4 7 4 4 5 2
Sierra Hyland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Taylor McQuillin 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2

HBP_by Escobedo (Entzminger). WP_Escobedo (1)

IP H R ER BB SO
Canada
Jenna Caira 1 1 0 0 0 1
Sara Groenewegen W, 1-0 4 0 0 0 1 3
Danielle Lawrie S, 1 2 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Caira (Sanchez)

Umpires_Home, Kyira Cox, Australia; First, Christina Drumm, United States; Second, Mitsunori Kusamoto, Japan; Third, Mark Porteous, New Zealand.

T_2:07.

