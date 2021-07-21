Canada 4, Mexico 0
|Mexico
|
|
|
|
|
|Canada
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|22
|0
|2
|0
|
|Totals
|26
|4
|9
|4
|
|Nicole Rangel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Victoria Hayward lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Sydney Romero dp
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Larissa Franklin cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Chelsea Gonzales 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelsey Harshman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Anissa Urtez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kaleigh Rafter c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Suzannah Brookshire rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jenn Salling 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|Victoria Vidales 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Erika Polidori ss-dp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Amanda Sanchez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Emma Entzminger 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sashel Palacios c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jen Gilbert rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stefania Aradillas pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Janet Leung dp-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tatyana Forbes lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mexico
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|Canada
|201
|100
|x
|—
|4
DP_Canada 0, Mexico 1. LOB_Canada 11, Mexico 3. HR_Salling (1). CS_Aradillas (1). S_Harshman (1), Polidori (1)
|
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Mexico
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dallas Escobedo L, 0-1
|4
|
|7
|4
|4
|5
|2
|Sierra Hyland
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor McQuillin
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by Escobedo (Entzminger). WP_Escobedo (1)
|
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Canada
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jenna Caira
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sara Groenewegen W, 1-0
|4
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Danielle Lawrie S, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Caira (Sanchez)
Umpires_Home, Kyira Cox, Australia; First, Christina Drumm, United States; Second, Mitsunori Kusamoto, Japan; Third, Mark Porteous, New Zealand.
T_2:07.
