Canada 74, South Korea 53

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 10:53 pm
South Korea (53)

Jin A. 2-3 0-0 4, Park J. 7-12 1-2 15, Kim D. 5-14 1-1 11, Kang L. 4-12 0-0 11, Park J. 2-7 0-0 6, Shin J. 1-5 0-0 2, Park H. 1-7 0-0 2, Yoon Y. 0-4 2-2 2, An H. 0-0 0-0 0, Bae H. 0-0 0-0 0, TOTAL 22-64 4-5 53

Canada (74)

K. Alexander 4-7 2-2 10, B. Carleton 6-11 5-5 18, N. Achonwa 7-15 0-0 14, N. Fields 2-5 1-2 6, N. Raincock-Ekunwe 1-3 2-5 4, M. Ayim 1-3 0-0 2, S. Colley 3-10 3-3 9, K. Nurse 3-11 1-2 9, L. Amihere 1-6 0-0 2, K. Gaucher 0-0 0-0 0, A. Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, S. Pellington 0-1 0-0 0, TOTAL 28-72 14-19 74

South Korea 15 13 11 14 53
Canada 16 17 16 25 74

Halftime_Canada 33, South Korea 28. 3-Point Goals_Canada 4-14 (K. Nurse 2-4, B. Carleton 1-5, N. Fields 1-2, S. Colley 0-3), South Korea 5-26 (Kang L. 3-9, Park J. 2-4, Kim D. 0-5, Yoon Y. 0-3, Park H. 0-3, Shin J. 0-2). Rebounds_Canada 47 (N. Achonwa 10), South Korea 28 (Park J. 11). Assists_Canada 18 (N. Achonwa 5), South Korea 15 (Kim D. 3). Total fouls_Canada 12, South Korea 20.

