Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Canada 74, South Korea 53

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 10:53 pm
< a min read
      

Canada 74, South Korea 53

FG FT
Canada MIN M-A M-A REB A PF PTS
K. Nurse 34:15 3-11 1-2 4 0 0 9
N. Fields 16:58 2-5 1-2 3 2 0 6
N. Achonwa 22:42 7-15 0-0 10 5 1 14
S. Colley 22:47 3-10 3-3 7 1 1 9
M. Ayim 22:43 1-3 0-0 6 3 4 2
N. Raincock-Ekunwe 16:52 1-3 2-5 2 1 2 4
L. Amihere 06:33 1-6 0-0 3 0 0 2
B. Carleton 32:12 6-11 5-5 7 4 1 18
K. Alexander 10:55 4-7 2-2 4 1 1 10
K. Gaucher 11:07 0-0 0-0 1 1 1 0
A. Edwards 00:15 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
S. Pellington 02:41 0-1 0-0 0 0 1 0
TOTAL 200:00 28-72 14-19 47 18 12 74

Percentages: FG .390 FT .740

3-Point Goals: 4-14 .290 (K. Nurse 2-4, B. Carleton 1-5, N. Fields 1-2, S. Colley 0-3)

Turnovers: 7 (S. Colley 3, M. Ayim 2, N. Raincock-Ekunwe 1, L. Amihere 1)

Steals: 3 (K. Nurse 1, N. Fields 1, N. Achonwa 1)

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.
FG FT
South Korea MIN M-A M-A REB A PF PTS
Kang L. 30:59 4-12 0-0 4 1 1 11
Shin J. 11:05 1-5 0-0 0 3 0 2
Kim D. 33:57 5-14 1-1 4 3 3 11
Park H. 26:41 1-7 0-0 2 2 1 2
Park J. 32:43 7-12 1-2 11 2 2 15
Park J. 19:04 2-7 0-0 2 0 2 6
Yoon Y. 14:02 0-4 2-2 2 3 2 2
Jin A. 15:08 2-3 0-0 2 0 5 4
An H. 03:27 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0
Bae H. 12:54 0-0 0-0 1 0 3 0
TOTAL 200:00 22-64 4-5 28 15 20 53

Percentages: FG .340 FT .800

3-Point Goals: 5-26 .190 (Kang L. 3-9, Park J. 2-4, Kim D. 0-5, Park H. 0-3, Yoon Y. 0-3, Shin J. 0-2)

Turnovers: 7 (Kim D. 2, Park H. 2, Park J. 2, Park J. 1)

Steals: 2 (Kang L. 1, Shin J. 1)

Canada 16 17 16 25 74
South Korea 15 13 11 14 53

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS scientists install gauge to provide Lower Anacostia River area with information on water quality