Canada 74, South Korea 53
|FG
|FT
|Canada
|MIN
|M-A
|M-A
|REB
|A
|PF
|PTS
|K. Nurse
|34:15
|3-11
|1-2
|4
|0
|0
|9
|N. Fields
|16:58
|2-5
|1-2
|3
|2
|0
|6
|N. Achonwa
|22:42
|7-15
|0-0
|10
|5
|1
|14
|S. Colley
|22:47
|3-10
|3-3
|7
|1
|1
|9
|M. Ayim
|22:43
|1-3
|0-0
|6
|3
|4
|2
|N. Raincock-Ekunwe
|16:52
|1-3
|2-5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|L. Amihere
|06:33
|1-6
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|B. Carleton
|32:12
|6-11
|5-5
|7
|4
|1
|18
|K. Alexander
|10:55
|4-7
|2-2
|4
|1
|1
|10
|K. Gaucher
|11:07
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|A. Edwards
|00:15
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Pellington
|02:41
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TOTAL
|200:00
|28-72
|14-19
|47
|18
|12
|74
Percentages: FG .390 FT .740
3-Point Goals: 4-14 .290 (K. Nurse 2-4, B. Carleton 1-5, N. Fields 1-2, S. Colley 0-3)
Turnovers: 7 (S. Colley 3, M. Ayim 2, N. Raincock-Ekunwe 1, L. Amihere 1)
Steals: 3 (K. Nurse 1, N. Fields 1, N. Achonwa 1)
|FG
|FT
|South Korea
|MIN
|M-A
|M-A
|REB
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kang L.
|30:59
|4-12
|0-0
|4
|1
|1
|11
|Shin J.
|11:05
|1-5
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Kim D.
|33:57
|5-14
|1-1
|4
|3
|3
|11
|Park H.
|26:41
|1-7
|0-0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Park J.
|32:43
|7-12
|1-2
|11
|2
|2
|15
|Park J.
|19:04
|2-7
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|Yoon Y.
|14:02
|0-4
|2-2
|2
|3
|2
|2
|Jin A.
|15:08
|2-3
|0-0
|2
|0
|5
|4
|An H.
|03:27
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bae H.
|12:54
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|TOTAL
|200:00
|22-64
|4-5
|28
|15
|20
|53
Percentages: FG .340 FT .800
3-Point Goals: 5-26 .190 (Kang L. 3-9, Park J. 2-4, Kim D. 0-5, Park H. 0-3, Yoon Y. 0-3, Shin J. 0-2)
Turnovers: 7 (Kim D. 2, Park H. 2, Park J. 2, Park J. 1)
Steals: 2 (Kang L. 1, Shin J. 1)
|Canada
|16
|17
|16
|25
|—
|74
|South Korea
|15
|13
|11
|14
|—
|53
