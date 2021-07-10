Canada’s Davies hurts ankle, to miss CONCACAF Gold Cup

On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 5:32 pm
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Canadian star Alphonso Davies will miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of an ankle injury.

The Canadian Soccer Association said the 20-year Bayern Munich defender was hurt during training Wednesday and returned to Germany on Friday for a medical evaluation.

No. 70 Canada opens Sunday against Martinique and can replace Davies on its roster. The Canadians play 83rd-ranked Haiti on Thursday and close Group B against the No. 20 United States on July 18.

