Canadiens give Dominique Ducharme 3-year deal as head coach

The Associated Press
July 13, 2021 1:52 pm
MONTREAL (AP) — Dominique Ducharme has been hired as the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens after leading the club on a playoff run all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Canadiens announced on Tuesday that Ducharme has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

The 48-year-old was promoted to the role of interim head coach on Feb. 24 after the struggling Canadiens fired former head coach Claude Julien.

While the Habs were the lowest-ranked team to qualify for the playoffs, they got on a roll in the postseason.

Montreal came from 3-1 down to beat the favored Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, then swept Winnipeg in the North Division final.

They then knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the semifinal before losing in five to defending champion Tampa Bay in the Cup Final.

Ducharme joined the Canadiens’ coaching staff on April 27, 2018. The Quebec native spent 10 seasons coaching in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

