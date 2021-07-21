Trending:
Cease expected to start as Chicago hosts Minnesota

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Minnesota Twins (40-55, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (58-37, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Michael Pineda (3-5, 4.11 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Cease (7-5, 4.15 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -142, Twins +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Minnesota will play on Wednesday.

The White Sox are 35-16 on their home turf. Chicago is slugging .421 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the club with a .485 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Twins have gone 18-30 away from home. Minnesota has a collective .243 this season, led by Luis Arraez with an average of .300.

The White Sox won the last meeting 9-5. Ryan Burr earned his second victory and Abreu went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Jorge Alcala registered his fourth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 75 RBIs and is batting .258.

Nelson Cruz leads the Twins with 49 RBIs and is batting .295.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 8-2, .273 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Twins: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Luis Arraez: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

