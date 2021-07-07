On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Chicago 3, Orlando City 1

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 10:20 pm
< a min read
      
Orlando City 1 0 1
Chicago 1 2 3

First Half_1, Orlando City, Perea, 1, 34th minute; 2, Chicago, Sekulic, 2 (Medran), 45th+1.

Second Half_3, Chicago, Beric, 2 (Medran), 72nd; 4, Chicago, Offor, 1 (Frankowski), 90th+6.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Orlando City, Brandon Austin, Mason Stajduhar; Chicago, Bobby Shuttleworth, Gabriel Slonina.

Yellow Cards_Bornstein, Chicago, 12th; Medran, Chicago, 22nd; Jansson, Orlando City, 79th; Herbers, Chicago, 84th.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante, Meghan Mullen, Matt Franz. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

A_8,002.

Lineups

Orlando City_Brandon Austin; Michael Halliday (Chris Mueller, 80th), Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso (Alexander Alvarado, 88th), Andres Perea (Jhegson Mendez, 76th), Oriol Rosell (Mauricio Pereyra, 77th); Tesho Akindele, Benji Michel, Silvester Van der Water (Nani, 76th).

Chicago_Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Johan Kappelhof, Mauricio Pineda (Wyatt Omsberg, 61st), Boris Sekulic; Ignacio Aliseda (Gaston Gimenez, 66th), Przemyslaw Frankowski, Alvaro Medran, Miguel Navarro; Robert Beric (Chinonso Offor, 90th), Fabian Herbers (Elliot Collier, 90th+1).

