Chicago 3, Orlando City 1

|Orlando City
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Chicago
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Half_1, Orlando City, Perea, 1, 34th minute; 2, Chicago, Sekulic, 2 (Medran), 45th+1.
Second Half_3, Chicago, Beric, 2 (Medran), 72nd; 4, Chicago, Offor, 1 (Frankowski), 90th+6.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks_None.
Goalies_Orlando City, Brandon Austin, Mason Stajduhar; Chicago, Bobby Shuttleworth, Gabriel Slonina.
Yellow Cards_Bornstein, Chicago, 12th; Medran, Chicago, 22nd; Jansson, Orlando City, 79th; Herbers, Chicago, 84th.
Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante, Meghan Mullen, Matt Franz. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.
A_8,002.
Lineups
Orlando City_Brandon Austin; Michael Halliday (Chris Mueller, 80th), Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso (Alexander Alvarado, 88th), Andres Perea (Jhegson Mendez, 76th), Oriol Rosell (Mauricio Pereyra, 77th); Tesho Akindele, Benji Michel, Silvester Van der Water (Nani, 76th).
Chicago_Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Johan Kappelhof, Mauricio Pineda (Wyatt Omsberg, 61st), Boris Sekulic; Ignacio Aliseda (Gaston Gimenez, 66th), Przemyslaw Frankowski, Alvaro Medran, Miguel Navarro; Robert Beric (Chinonso Offor, 90th), Fabian Herbers (Elliot Collier, 90th+1).
