Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1

The Associated Press
July 17, 2021 1:06 am
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 8 5 2 9
Contreras c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .233
Bryant rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Rizzo 1b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .252
Báez ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .241
Marisnick cf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .234
Wisdom 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .269
Hoerner 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .330
Happ lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .184
Hendricks p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .097
a-Heyward ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .215
Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Ortega ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 7 1 3 10
Rojas 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .259
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Walker 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .223
Peralta lf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .252
c-Fairchild ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
P.Smith cf-lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .263
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .206
e-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Holaday c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .125
f-Varsho ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Bumgarner p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .136
Peacock p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
b-An.Young ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Faria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Bukauskas p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Reddick ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Chicago 010 100 300_5 8 0
Arizona 001 000 000_1 7 1

a-homered for Hendricks in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Peacock in the 7th. c-struck out for Peralta in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Chafin in the 9th. e-flied out for Ahmed in the 9th. f-struck out for Holaday in the 9th. g-struck out for Bukauskas in the 9th.

E_Holaday (1). LOB_Chicago 4, Arizona 8. 2B_Rojas 2 (20), Walker (9). HR_Rizzo (11), off Bumgarner; Wisdom (13), off Peacock; Heyward (6), off Peacock. RBIs_Marisnick (20), Rizzo (34), Wisdom (24), Heyward 2 (19), Rojas (27). SB_Ortega (2). CS_Ortega (3). SF_Marisnick. S_Bumgarner.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Wisdom); Arizona 5 (Calhoun, Holaday, Escobar 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 2; Arizona 1 for 7.

LIDP_P.Smith. GIDP_Rizzo, Peralta.

DP_Chicago 2 (Rizzo; Rizzo, Báez, Rizzo); Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Rojas, Walker).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks, W, 12-4 6 6 1 1 3 4 101 3.65
Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 3 25 3.20
Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.38
Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.55
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner, L, 4-6 6 2 2 1 1 6 79 5.35
Peacock 1 3 3 3 1 1 24 5.67
Faria 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 4.50
Bukauskas 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 9.24

HBP_Bumgarner 2 (Marisnick,Rizzo), Tepera (An.Young).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:09. A_22,046 (48,686).

