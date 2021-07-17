Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|2
|9
|
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Bryant rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Marisnick cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.330
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Hendricks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.097
|a-Heyward ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.215
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Ortega ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|3
|10
|
|Rojas 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Peralta lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|c-Fairchild ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|P.Smith cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|e-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Holaday c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|f-Varsho ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Bumgarner p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Peacock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-An.Young ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Faria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Bukauskas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Reddick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Chicago
|010
|100
|300_5
|8
|0
|Arizona
|001
|000
|000_1
|7
|1
a-homered for Hendricks in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Peacock in the 7th. c-struck out for Peralta in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Chafin in the 9th. e-flied out for Ahmed in the 9th. f-struck out for Holaday in the 9th. g-struck out for Bukauskas in the 9th.
E_Holaday (1). LOB_Chicago 4, Arizona 8. 2B_Rojas 2 (20), Walker (9). HR_Rizzo (11), off Bumgarner; Wisdom (13), off Peacock; Heyward (6), off Peacock. RBIs_Marisnick (20), Rizzo (34), Wisdom (24), Heyward 2 (19), Rojas (27). SB_Ortega (2). CS_Ortega (3). SF_Marisnick. S_Bumgarner.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Wisdom); Arizona 5 (Calhoun, Holaday, Escobar 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 2; Arizona 1 for 7.
LIDP_P.Smith. GIDP_Rizzo, Peralta.
DP_Chicago 2 (Rizzo; Rizzo, Báez, Rizzo); Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Rojas, Walker).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, W, 12-4
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|3
|4
|101
|3.65
|Tepera
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|3.20
|Chafin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.38
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.55
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 4-6
|6
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|6
|79
|5.35
|Peacock
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|24
|5.67
|Faria
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.50
|Bukauskas
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|9.24
HBP_Bumgarner 2 (Marisnick,Rizzo), Tepera (An.Young).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:09. A_22,046 (48,686).
