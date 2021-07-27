Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 5

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|4
|12
|
|India 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.235
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.268
|Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Naquin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Akiyama pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Farmer ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.241
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Miley p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Santillan p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Schrock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Freeman cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|6
|8
|8
|
|Contreras c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Bryant rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.248
|Duffy 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Wisdom lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.257
|Bote 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.205
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Happ ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.175
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.305
|Hendricks p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.086
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chirinos ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Heyward ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ortega ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Báez ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Cincinnati
|011
|120
|000_5
|11
|0
|Chicago
|201
|000
|111_6
|12
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-pinch hit for Naquin in the 5th. b- for Morgan in the 5th. c-grounded out for Chirinos in the 5th. d-struck out for Brothers in the 7th. e-flied out for Brach in the 8th. f-walked for Kimbrel in the 9th. g-singled for Ortega in the 9th.
1-ran for Stephenson in the 5th.
E_Contreras (6). LOB_Cincinnati 10, Chicago 14. 2B_Winker (23), Marisnick (6). 3B_Farmer (1). HR_Votto (15), off Hendricks; Farmer (9), off Hendricks; Rizzo (13), off Miley; Contreras (16), off Osich. RBIs_Votto 3 (51), Farmer (31), Stephenson (28), Rizzo 2 (38), Bote (26), Hoerner (14), Contreras (35), Báez (65). SB_Hoerner (3). CS_Hoerner (2). SF_Votto. S_Hendricks, Marisnick.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 7 (Barnhart, Suárez, Farmer, India, Akiyama); Chicago 4 (Contreras, Marisnick, Duffy). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 13; Chicago 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Hendricks, Rizzo, Bote. GIDP_Heyward.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, Votto).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|4
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|5
|2
|104
|2.86
|Santillan
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|4.24
|Brach H,9
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|4.33
|Osich BS,1-3
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|5.02
|Hembree L,2-5
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|4.50
|Garrett
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6.75
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|4
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|2
|4
|84
|3.85
|Morgan
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.70
|Brothers
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|4.35
|Thompson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|2.21
|Kimbrel W,2-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|0.49
Garrett pitched to 1 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Santillan 3-0, Hembree 1-0, Garrett 3-1, Morgan 3-1. HBP_Hembree (Hoerner). WP_Miley, Kimbrel.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Scott Barry; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_4:00. A_29,215 (41,649).
