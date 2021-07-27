On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 5

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 12:26 am
2 min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 11 5 4 12
India 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .279
Winker lf 4 1 3 0 1 1 .304
Aquino rf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .235
Votto 1b 3 1 1 3 1 1 .268
Suárez 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .172
Naquin cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Stephenson ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .287
Akiyama pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Farmer ss 3 1 2 1 1 1 .241
Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Miley p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .206
Santillan p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Schrock ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Freeman cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 12 6 8 8
Contreras c 5 1 1 1 0 1 .237
Bryant rf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .269
Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .248
Duffy 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Wisdom lf 2 1 1 0 3 1 .257
Bote 2b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .205
Marisnick cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .228
Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Happ ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .175
Hoerner ss 3 0 2 1 1 1 .305
Hendricks p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .086
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chirinos ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .375
Heyward ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ortega ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Báez ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .245
Cincinnati 011 120 000_5 11 0
Chicago 201 000 111_6 12 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-pinch hit for Naquin in the 5th. b- for Morgan in the 5th. c-grounded out for Chirinos in the 5th. d-struck out for Brothers in the 7th. e-flied out for Brach in the 8th. f-walked for Kimbrel in the 9th. g-singled for Ortega in the 9th.

1-ran for Stephenson in the 5th.

E_Contreras (6). LOB_Cincinnati 10, Chicago 14. 2B_Winker (23), Marisnick (6). 3B_Farmer (1). HR_Votto (15), off Hendricks; Farmer (9), off Hendricks; Rizzo (13), off Miley; Contreras (16), off Osich. RBIs_Votto 3 (51), Farmer (31), Stephenson (28), Rizzo 2 (38), Bote (26), Hoerner (14), Contreras (35), Báez (65). SB_Hoerner (3). CS_Hoerner (2). SF_Votto. S_Hendricks, Marisnick.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 7 (Barnhart, Suárez, Farmer, India, Akiyama); Chicago 4 (Contreras, Marisnick, Duffy). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 13; Chicago 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Hendricks, Rizzo, Bote. GIDP_Heyward.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, Votto).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley 4 1-3 7 3 3 5 2 104 2.86
Santillan 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 22 4.24
Brach H,9 1 1 1 1 1 1 16 4.33
Osich BS,1-3 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 17 5.02
Hembree L,2-5 2-3 0 1 1 2 1 23 4.50
Garrett 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 6.75
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks 4 1-3 9 5 5 2 4 84 3.85
Morgan 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.70
Brothers 2 0 0 0 0 2 24 4.35
Thompson 1 1 0 0 1 2 27 2.21
Kimbrel W,2-3 1 1 0 0 1 3 28 0.49

Garrett pitched to 1 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Santillan 3-0, Hembree 1-0, Garrett 3-1, Morgan 3-1. HBP_Hembree (Hoerner). WP_Miley, Kimbrel.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Scott Barry; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_4:00. A_29,215 (41,649).

