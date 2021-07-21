Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 6

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|6
|7
|6
|12
|
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.247
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.244
|Bryant lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Happ lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.183
|Heyward rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Wisdom 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.276
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.321
|Ortega cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|a-Marisnick ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Williams p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Sogard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Alcántara ph
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.171
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|1
|11
|
|Carlson rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Edman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.199
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Oviedo p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.176
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Rondón ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sosa ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|e-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Chicago
|010
|000
|006_7
|6
|1
|St. Louis
|001
|302
|000_6
|10
|1
a-popped out for Ortega in the 6th. b-homered for Cabrera in the 6th. c-grounded out for Brothers in the 7th. d-walked for Maples in the 9th. e-struck out for Sosa in the 9th.
E_Báez (18), DeJong (6). LOB_Chicago 8, St. Louis 5. 2B_Happ (8), Bader (5), Carlson (18). HR_Arenado (18), off Williams; Edman (6), off Brothers; Rondón (1), off Brothers. RBIs_Hoerner (11), Alcántara (5), Rizzo (35), Báez 2 (61), Happ 2 (25), Carlson (36), Arenado (57), Bader (18), Oviedo (2), Edman (27), Rondón (3). SB_Wisdom (3), O’Neill (8), Báez (13), Goldschmidt (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Williams, Marisnick, Wisdom); St. Louis 4 (Goldschmidt, Carlson, Molina 2). RISP_Chicago 3 for 11; St. Louis 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Heyward 2, Hoerner, Oviedo. GIDP_Molina.
DP_Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Rizzo).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|95
|5.68
|Brothers
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|23
|4.25
|Tepera
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.12
|Maples, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.82
|Kimbrel, S, 22-24
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.52
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|74
|4.81
|Cabrera, H, 14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|20
|3.71
|Helsley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.66
|J.Miller
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.86
|García
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|13
|54.00
|Reyes, L, 5-4, BS, 22-23
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|30
|2.06
|Gallegos
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.57
García pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Cabrera 1-0, Reyes 3-3, Gallegos 1-0. IBB_off Oviedo (Ortega). HBP_Oviedo 2 (Bryant,Rizzo). WP_García.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:43. A_35,402 (45,494).
