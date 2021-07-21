On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 6

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 12:14 am
2 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 6 7 6 12
Contreras c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .239
Rizzo 1b 3 1 0 1 1 1 .247
Báez ss 5 1 2 2 0 2 .244
Bryant lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .264
Happ lf 2 0 1 2 1 0 .183
Heyward rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .202
Wisdom 3b 5 1 1 0 0 4 .276
Hoerner 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .321
Ortega cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .257
a-Marisnick ph-cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .219
Williams p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Sogard ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maples p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Alcántara ph 0 1 0 1 1 0 .171
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 10 6 1 11
Carlson rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .253
Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .272
Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .258
O’Neill lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .276
Molina c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .254
Edman 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .253
DeJong ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .199
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bader cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .260
Oviedo p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .176
Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Rondón ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .211
Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
J.Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Sosa ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247
e-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Chicago 010 000 006_7 6 1
St. Louis 001 302 000_6 10 1

a-popped out for Ortega in the 6th. b-homered for Cabrera in the 6th. c-grounded out for Brothers in the 7th. d-walked for Maples in the 9th. e-struck out for Sosa in the 9th.

E_Báez (18), DeJong (6). LOB_Chicago 8, St. Louis 5. 2B_Happ (8), Bader (5), Carlson (18). HR_Arenado (18), off Williams; Edman (6), off Brothers; Rondón (1), off Brothers. RBIs_Hoerner (11), Alcántara (5), Rizzo (35), Báez 2 (61), Happ 2 (25), Carlson (36), Arenado (57), Bader (18), Oviedo (2), Edman (27), Rondón (3). SB_Wisdom (3), O’Neill (8), Báez (13), Goldschmidt (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Williams, Marisnick, Wisdom); St. Louis 4 (Goldschmidt, Carlson, Molina 2). RISP_Chicago 3 for 11; St. Louis 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Heyward 2, Hoerner, Oviedo. GIDP_Molina.

DP_Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Rizzo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Williams 5 7 4 4 1 3 95 5.68
Brothers 1 2 2 2 0 2 23 4.25
Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.12
Maples, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.82
Kimbrel, S, 22-24 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.52
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Oviedo 5 3 1 1 1 5 74 4.81
Cabrera, H, 14 1 0 0 0 2 2 20 3.71
Helsley 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.66
J.Miller 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.86
García 0 1 3 3 1 1 13 54.00
Reyes, L, 5-4, BS, 22-23 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 30 2.06
Gallegos 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.57

García pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Cabrera 1-0, Reyes 3-3, Gallegos 1-0. IBB_off Oviedo (Ortega). HBP_Oviedo 2 (Bryant,Rizzo). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:43. A_35,402 (45,494).

