Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 6

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 6 7 6 12 Contreras c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .239 Rizzo 1b 3 1 0 1 1 1 .247 Báez ss 5 1 2 2 0 2 .244 Bryant lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .264 Happ lf 2 0 1 2 1 0 .183 Heyward rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .202 Wisdom 3b 5 1 1 0 0 4 .276 Hoerner 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .321 Ortega cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .257 a-Marisnick ph-cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .219 Williams p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Sogard ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Maples p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Alcántara ph 0 1 0 1 1 0 .171 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 10 6 1 11 Carlson rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .253 Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .272 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .258 O’Neill lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .276 Molina c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .254 Edman 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .253 DeJong ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .199 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bader cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .260 Oviedo p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .176 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Rondón ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .211 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — J.Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sosa ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247 e-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .192

Chicago 010 000 006_7 6 1 St. Louis 001 302 000_6 10 1

a-popped out for Ortega in the 6th. b-homered for Cabrera in the 6th. c-grounded out for Brothers in the 7th. d-walked for Maples in the 9th. e-struck out for Sosa in the 9th.

E_Báez (18), DeJong (6). LOB_Chicago 8, St. Louis 5. 2B_Happ (8), Bader (5), Carlson (18). HR_Arenado (18), off Williams; Edman (6), off Brothers; Rondón (1), off Brothers. RBIs_Hoerner (11), Alcántara (5), Rizzo (35), Báez 2 (61), Happ 2 (25), Carlson (36), Arenado (57), Bader (18), Oviedo (2), Edman (27), Rondón (3). SB_Wisdom (3), O’Neill (8), Báez (13), Goldschmidt (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Williams, Marisnick, Wisdom); St. Louis 4 (Goldschmidt, Carlson, Molina 2). RISP_Chicago 3 for 11; St. Louis 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Heyward 2, Hoerner, Oviedo. GIDP_Molina.

DP_Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Rizzo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Williams 5 7 4 4 1 3 95 5.68 Brothers 1 2 2 2 0 2 23 4.25 Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.12 Maples, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.82 Kimbrel, S, 22-24 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.52

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Oviedo 5 3 1 1 1 5 74 4.81 Cabrera, H, 14 1 0 0 0 2 2 20 3.71 Helsley 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.66 J.Miller 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.86 García 0 1 3 3 1 1 13 54.00 Reyes, L, 5-4, BS, 22-23 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 30 2.06 Gallegos 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.57

García pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Cabrera 1-0, Reyes 3-3, Gallegos 1-0. IBB_off Oviedo (Ortega). HBP_Oviedo 2 (Bryant,Rizzo). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:43. A_35,402 (45,494).

