Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 6

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|6
|7
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carlson rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bryant lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Happ lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wisdom 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|a-Marisnick ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Oviedo p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Williams p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Rondón ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|c-Sogard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|d-Alcántara ph
|0
|1
|0
|1
|
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sosa ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|e-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|010
|000
|006
|—
|7
|St. Louis
|001
|302
|000
|—
|6
E_Báez (18), DeJong (6). DP_Chicago 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Chicago 8, St. Louis 5. 2B_Happ (8), Bader (5), Carlson (18). HR_Arenado (18), Edman (6), Rondón (1). SB_Wisdom (3), O’Neill (8), Báez (13), Goldschmidt (6).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Williams
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Brothers
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Tepera
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Maples, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kimbrel, S, 22-24
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oviedo
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Cabrera, H, 14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Helsley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J.Miller
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|García
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Reyes, L, 5-4, BS, 22-23
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Gallegos
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Oviedo pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, García pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Oviedo 2 (Bryant,Rizzo). WP_García.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:43. A_35,402 (45,494).
