On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 6

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 12:14 am
< a min read
      
Chicago St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 7 6 7 Totals 37 6 10 6
Contreras c 5 0 1 0 Carlson rf 5 0 1 1
Rizzo 1b 3 1 0 1 Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 1 0
Báez ss 5 1 2 2 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1
Bryant lf 1 1 0 0 O’Neill lf 4 0 1 0
Happ lf 2 0 1 2 Molina c 4 1 1 0
Heyward rf 5 0 0 0 Edman 2b 4 1 1 1
Wisdom 3b 5 1 1 0 DeJong ss 3 1 0 0
Hoerner 2b 3 1 1 1 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0
Ortega cf 1 0 0 0 Bader cf 4 1 2 1
a-Marisnick ph-cf 1 1 0 0 Oviedo p 2 0 1 1
Williams p 2 0 0 0 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 b-Rondón ph 1 1 1 1
c-Sogard ph 1 0 0 0 Helsley p 0 0 0 0
Tepera p 0 0 0 0 J.Miller p 0 0 0 0
Maples p 0 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0
d-Alcántara ph 0 1 0 1 Reyes p 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 Sosa ss 0 0 0 0
e-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0
Chicago 010 000 006 7
St. Louis 001 302 000 6

E_Báez (18), DeJong (6). DP_Chicago 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Chicago 8, St. Louis 5. 2B_Happ (8), Bader (5), Carlson (18). HR_Arenado (18), Edman (6), Rondón (1). SB_Wisdom (3), O’Neill (8), Báez (13), Goldschmidt (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Williams 5 7 4 4 1 3
Brothers 1 2 2 2 0 2
Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 2
Maples, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kimbrel, S, 22-24 1 0 0 0 0 2
St. Louis
Oviedo 5 3 1 1 1 5
Cabrera, H, 14 1 0 0 0 2 2
Helsley 1 0 0 0 0 1
J.Miller 1 0 0 0 0 1
García 0 1 3 3 1 1
Reyes, L, 5-4, BS, 22-23 1-3 2 3 3 2 1
Gallegos 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Oviedo pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, García pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Oviedo 2 (Bryant,Rizzo). WP_García.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies and Dell Technologies: Learn how some agencies are applying automation to their mission areas and finding better results by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:43. A_35,402 (45,494).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Chairman Christopher Hanson tours the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center