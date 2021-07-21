Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 6

Chicago St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 7 6 7 Totals 37 6 10 6 Contreras c 5 0 1 0 Carlson rf 5 0 1 1 Rizzo 1b 3 1 0 1 Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 1 0 Báez ss 5 1 2 2 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1 Bryant lf 1 1 0 0 O’Neill lf 4 0 1 0 Happ lf 2 0 1 2 Molina c 4 1 1 0 Heyward rf 5 0 0 0 Edman 2b 4 1 1 1 Wisdom 3b 5 1 1 0 DeJong ss 3 1 0 0 Hoerner 2b 3 1 1 1 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Ortega cf 1 0 0 0 Bader cf 4 1 2 1 a-Marisnick ph-cf 1 1 0 0 Oviedo p 2 0 1 1 Williams p 2 0 0 0 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 b-Rondón ph 1 1 1 1 c-Sogard ph 1 0 0 0 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 Tepera p 0 0 0 0 J.Miller p 0 0 0 0 Maples p 0 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0 d-Alcántara ph 0 1 0 1 Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 Sosa ss 0 0 0 0 e-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0

Chicago 010 000 006 — 7 St. Louis 001 302 000 — 6

E_Báez (18), DeJong (6). DP_Chicago 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Chicago 8, St. Louis 5. 2B_Happ (8), Bader (5), Carlson (18). HR_Arenado (18), Edman (6), Rondón (1). SB_Wisdom (3), O’Neill (8), Báez (13), Goldschmidt (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Williams 5 7 4 4 1 3 Brothers 1 2 2 2 0 2 Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 2 Maples, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kimbrel, S, 22-24 1 0 0 0 0 2

St. Louis Oviedo 5 3 1 1 1 5 Cabrera, H, 14 1 0 0 0 2 2 Helsley 1 0 0 0 0 1 J.Miller 1 0 0 0 0 1 García 0 1 3 3 1 1 Reyes, L, 5-4, BS, 22-23 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 Gallegos 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Oviedo pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, García pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Oviedo 2 (Bryant,Rizzo). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:43. A_35,402 (45,494).

