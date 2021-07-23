Chicago Cubs 8, Arizona 3

|Arizona
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|29
|8
|8
|7
|VanMeter 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bryant lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Báez ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|P.Smith cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Duffy 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Gallen p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Chirinos c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|R.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davies p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|a-Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peacock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|b-Happ ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|c-Reddick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|000
|002
|001
|3
|Chicago
|303
|101
|00x
|8
DP_Arizona 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Arizona 9, Chicago 3. 2B_P.Smith (19), Varsho (5), Báez (9). HR_Varsho (3), Báez (22), Chirinos 2 (3). S_Davies (8).
|Arizona
|Gallen, L, 1-5
|4
|
|6
|7
|7
|3
|5
|R.Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peacock
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Chicago
|Davies, W, 6-6
|5
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thompson, S, 1-2
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
HBP_Gallen (Rizzo). WP_Gallen.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ben May.
T_3:11. A_34,059 (41,649).
