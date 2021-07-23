Chicago Cubs 8, Arizona 3

Arizona Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 29 8 8 7 VanMeter 2b 5 0 0 0 Ortega cf 4 0 1 0 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 Bryant lf 2 1 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 2 2 1 0 Peralta lf 4 1 1 0 Báez ss 4 2 2 3 P.Smith cf 3 1 2 0 Duffy 3b 3 1 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 Heyward rf 4 0 0 0 Varsho c 4 1 2 3 Hoerner 2b 4 0 1 2 Gallen p 2 0 1 0 Chirinos c 4 2 3 2 R.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Davies p 1 0 0 0 a-Young ph 1 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Peacock p 0 0 0 0 b-Happ ph-lf 1 0 0 0 c-Reddick ph 1 0 0 0

Arizona 000 002 001 — 3 Chicago 303 101 00x — 8

DP_Arizona 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Arizona 9, Chicago 3. 2B_P.Smith (19), Varsho (5), Báez (9). HR_Varsho (3), Báez (22), Chirinos 2 (3). S_Davies (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Gallen, L, 1-5 4 6 7 7 3 5 R.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 Peacock 3 1 1 1 1 2

Chicago Davies, W, 6-6 5 1-3 7 2 2 2 8 Morgan 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Thompson, S, 1-2 3 1 1 1 1 2

HBP_Gallen (Rizzo). WP_Gallen.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ben May.

T_3:11. A_34,059 (41,649).

