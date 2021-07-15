Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago visits Nashville SC, looks to stop 4-game road skid

The Associated Press
July 15, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Chicago Fire (3-7-2) vs. Nashville SC (4-1-7)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -144, Chicago +365, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hits the road against Nashville SC trying to break a four-game road skid.

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

Nashville SC went 8-7-8 overall and 4-2-5 at home during the 2020 season. Nashville SC scored 28 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall a season ago while going 0-6-5 on the road. Chicago scored 33 goals last season and registered 24 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Dominique Badji (injured), Anibal Godoy, Walker Zimmerman.

Chicago: Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea