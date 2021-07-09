Chicago White Sox 12, Baltimore 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|12
|15
|12
|8
|9
|
|T.Anderson ss
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.312
|Mendick ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Moncada 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.274
|Burger 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.250
|Collins ph-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Goodwin rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.250
|Foster p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Engel cf
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.263
|García 2b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Vaughn lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Sheets dh-rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.273
|Zavala c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|1
|6
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Mountcastle dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Leyba 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Urías ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Valaika 2b-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Chicago
|001
|014
|303_12
|15
|1
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|000_1
|7
|1
a-hit by pitch for Abreu in the 9th.
E_García (4), Gutierrez (1). LOB_Chicago 13, Baltimore 7. 2B_Goodwin (8), T.Anderson (17), Zavala (1), Abreu (13), Vaughn (18), Mancini (18), Santander (15). HR_Sheets (3), off Valdez; Engel (4), off S.Anderson; Urías (4), off Keuchel; Santander (6), off Keuchel. RBIs_Goodwin 2 (12), Abreu 3 (66), T.Anderson 2 (31), Engel 4 (8), Sheets (9), Urías (14). SF_Engel. S_Zavala.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 8 (Sheets, Engel, Zavala 2, García 2, Goodwin); Baltimore 4 (Santander, Valaika 2, Mancini). RISP_Chicago 5 for 16; Baltimore 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Moncada, Hays. GIDP_Hays.
DP_Chicago 1 (T.Anderson, García, Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel W,7-3
|7
|
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|96
|4.25
|Kopech
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|1.57
|Foster
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|6.31
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López L,2-12
|4
|
|8
|2
|2
|1
|4
|87
|5.95
|Sulser
|1
|
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|19
|3.09
|Tate
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|27
|4.66
|Valdez
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|30
|6.91
|S.Anderson
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|3
|40
|0.00
|Valaika
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Sulser 2-0, Tate 2-2, Valaika 1-0. HBP_S.Anderson (Collins). WP_López, Valdez.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:30. A_12,077 (45,971).
