Chicago White Sox 12, Baltimore 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 12 15 12 8 9 T.Anderson ss 5 3 3 2 0 2 .312 Mendick ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Moncada 3b 3 2 1 0 2 0 .274 Burger 3b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .333 Abreu 1b 3 0 2 3 2 0 .250 Collins ph-1b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .236 Goodwin rf 5 0 1 2 1 0 .250 Foster p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Engel cf 5 1 1 4 0 1 .263 García 2b 6 0 2 0 0 1 .259 Vaughn lf 5 1 3 0 1 0 .249 Sheets dh-rf 3 2 1 1 2 1 .273 Zavala c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .143

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 7 1 1 6 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .315 Hays lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Mountcastle dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254 Leyba 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Urías ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .287 Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Valaika 2b-p 4 0 0 0 0 1 .199 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .667

Chicago 001 014 303_12 15 1 Baltimore 010 000 000_1 7 1

a-hit by pitch for Abreu in the 9th.

E_García (4), Gutierrez (1). LOB_Chicago 13, Baltimore 7. 2B_Goodwin (8), T.Anderson (17), Zavala (1), Abreu (13), Vaughn (18), Mancini (18), Santander (15). HR_Sheets (3), off Valdez; Engel (4), off S.Anderson; Urías (4), off Keuchel; Santander (6), off Keuchel. RBIs_Goodwin 2 (12), Abreu 3 (66), T.Anderson 2 (31), Engel 4 (8), Sheets (9), Urías (14). SF_Engel. S_Zavala.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 8 (Sheets, Engel, Zavala 2, García 2, Goodwin); Baltimore 4 (Santander, Valaika 2, Mancini). RISP_Chicago 5 for 16; Baltimore 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Moncada, Hays. GIDP_Hays.

DP_Chicago 1 (T.Anderson, García, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel W,7-3 7 7 1 1 1 3 96 4.25 Kopech 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 1.57 Foster 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 6.31

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López L,2-12 4 8 2 2 1 4 87 5.95 Sulser 1 0 2 2 2 0 19 3.09 Tate 1 1 2 2 3 1 27 4.66 Valdez 1 3 3 3 1 1 30 6.91 S.Anderson 1 2-3 3 3 0 1 3 40 0.00 Valaika 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Sulser 2-0, Tate 2-2, Valaika 1-0. HBP_S.Anderson (Collins). WP_López, Valdez.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:30. A_12,077 (45,971).

