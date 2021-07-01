On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 3

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 12:07 am
< a min read
      
Minnesota Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 35 13 12 13
Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 0 1 1
Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 1 Mendick ph-ss 1 0 1 0
Celestino cf 1 1 1 1 Moncada 3b 5 1 1 0
Larnach lf 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 3 1 1
Cruz dh 3 1 2 1 Grandal c 5 2 2 5
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 Ruiz p 0 0 0 0
Kirilloff 1b 4 0 1 0 Goodwin cf 3 2 1 1
Gordon cf-ss 3 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 1 0 0 0
Rortvedt c 3 0 0 0 Mercedes dh-c 2 2 0 0
Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 Sheets rf 4 1 2 2
Sanó 3b 1 0 0 0 Vaughn lf 3 2 2 3
García 2b 4 0 1 0
Minnesota 100 001 010 3
Chicago 031 162 00x 13

DP_Minnesota 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Chicago 4. 2B_Cruz (11), Kirilloff (9). HR_Donaldson (13), Cruz (18), Celestino (2), Goodwin (2), Vaughn (7), Abreu (13), Grandal 2 (14), Sheets (1). SF_Vaughn (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Ober L,0-1 3 1-3 4 5 5 2 3
Shoemaker 2 2-3 7 8 8 2 0
Colomé 1 1 0 0 0 1
Thielbar 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Cease W,7-3 6 3 2 2 3 7
Crochet 1 0 0 0 0 2
Burdi 1 1 1 1 0 0
Ruiz 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Shoemaker (Abreu).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Sean Barber.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

T_3:04. A_16,803 (40,615).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy enjoys an evening at Fenway