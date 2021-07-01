Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 3

Minnesota Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 35 13 12 13 Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 0 1 1 Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 1 Mendick ph-ss 1 0 1 0 Celestino cf 1 1 1 1 Moncada 3b 5 1 1 0 Larnach lf 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 3 1 1 Cruz dh 3 1 2 1 Grandal c 5 2 2 5 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 Ruiz p 0 0 0 0 Kirilloff 1b 4 0 1 0 Goodwin cf 3 2 1 1 Gordon cf-ss 3 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 1 0 0 0 Rortvedt c 3 0 0 0 Mercedes dh-c 2 2 0 0 Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 Sheets rf 4 1 2 2 Sanó 3b 1 0 0 0 Vaughn lf 3 2 2 3 García 2b 4 0 1 0

Minnesota 100 001 010 — 3 Chicago 031 162 00x — 13

DP_Minnesota 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Chicago 4. 2B_Cruz (11), Kirilloff (9). HR_Donaldson (13), Cruz (18), Celestino (2), Goodwin (2), Vaughn (7), Abreu (13), Grandal 2 (14), Sheets (1). SF_Vaughn (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Ober L,0-1 3 1-3 4 5 5 2 3 Shoemaker 2 2-3 7 8 8 2 0 Colomé 1 1 0 0 0 1 Thielbar 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago Cease W,7-3 6 3 2 2 3 7 Crochet 1 0 0 0 0 2 Burdi 1 1 1 1 0 0 Ruiz 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Shoemaker (Abreu).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:04. A_16,803 (40,615).

