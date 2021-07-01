Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 3

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|35
|13
|12
|13
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mendick ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Celestino cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Larnach lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|3
|1
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Grandal c
|5
|2
|2
|5
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirilloff 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goodwin cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Gordon cf-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rortvedt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercedes dh-c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sheets rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Sanó 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Minnesota
|100
|001
|010
|—
|3
|Chicago
|031
|162
|00x
|—
|13
DP_Minnesota 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Chicago 4. 2B_Cruz (11), Kirilloff (9). HR_Donaldson (13), Cruz (18), Celestino (2), Goodwin (2), Vaughn (7), Abreu (13), Grandal 2 (14), Sheets (1). SF_Vaughn (4).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ober L,0-1
|3
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Shoemaker
|2
|2-3
|7
|8
|8
|2
|0
|Colomé
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thielbar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cease W,7-3
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Crochet
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Burdi
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Shoemaker (Abreu).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:04. A_16,803 (40,615).
