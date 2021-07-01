On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 3

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 12:05 am
< a min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 5 3 3 9
Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .252
Celestino cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .128
Larnach lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Cruz dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .307
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .199
Kirilloff 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .259
Gordon cf-ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .313
Rortvedt c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .132
Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Sanó 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 13 12 13 4 5
Anderson ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .293
a-Mendick ph-ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .212
Moncada 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .274
Abreu 1b 3 3 1 1 1 1 .241
Grandal c 5 2 2 5 0 1 .186
Ruiz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Goodwin cf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .250
Hamilton cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Mercedes dh-c 2 2 0 0 2 0 .271
Sheets rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .500
Vaughn lf 3 2 2 3 0 0 .235
García 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Minnesota 100 001 010_3 5 0
Chicago 031 162 00x_13 12 0

a-singled for Anderson in the 7th.

LOB_Minnesota 4, Chicago 4. 2B_Cruz (11), Kirilloff (9). HR_Donaldson (13), off Cease; Cruz (18), off Cease; Celestino (2), off Burdi; Goodwin (2), off Ober; Vaughn (7), off Ober; Abreu (13), off Ober; Grandal 2 (14), off Shoemaker; Sheets (1), off Shoemaker. RBIs_Donaldson (33), Cruz (44), Celestino (2), Goodwin (7), Vaughn 3 (20), Abreu (54), Grandal 5 (36), Sheets 2 (4), Anderson (28). SF_Vaughn.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Gordon 2); Chicago 1 (Moncada). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 3; Chicago 2 for 3.

GIDP_Rortvedt.

DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Abreu).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ober, L, 0-1 3 1-3 4 5 5 2 3 80 5.84
Shoemaker 2 2-3 7 8 8 2 0 69 8.06
Colomé 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 5.02
Thielbar 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.26
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cease, W, 7-3 6 3 2 2 3 7 94 3.75
Crochet 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.00
Burdi 1 1 1 1 0 0 7 5.00
Ruiz 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 3.23

Inherited runners-scored_Shoemaker 2-1. HBP_Shoemaker (Abreu).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:04. A_16,803 (40,615).

