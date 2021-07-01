Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|3
|9
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|Celestino cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.128
|Larnach lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.307
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.199
|Kirilloff 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Gordon cf-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|Rortvedt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Sanó 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|13
|12
|13
|4
|5
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|a-Mendick ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Abreu 1b
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.241
|Grandal c
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.186
|Ruiz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Goodwin cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Hamilton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Mercedes dh-c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.271
|Sheets rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|Vaughn lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.235
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Minnesota
|100
|001
|010_3
|5
|0
|Chicago
|031
|162
|00x_13
|12
|0
a-singled for Anderson in the 7th.
LOB_Minnesota 4, Chicago 4. 2B_Cruz (11), Kirilloff (9). HR_Donaldson (13), off Cease; Cruz (18), off Cease; Celestino (2), off Burdi; Goodwin (2), off Ober; Vaughn (7), off Ober; Abreu (13), off Ober; Grandal 2 (14), off Shoemaker; Sheets (1), off Shoemaker. RBIs_Donaldson (33), Cruz (44), Celestino (2), Goodwin (7), Vaughn 3 (20), Abreu (54), Grandal 5 (36), Sheets 2 (4), Anderson (28). SF_Vaughn.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Gordon 2); Chicago 1 (Moncada). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 3; Chicago 2 for 3.
GIDP_Rortvedt.
DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Abreu).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober, L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|3
|80
|5.84
|Shoemaker
|2
|2-3
|7
|8
|8
|2
|0
|69
|8.06
|Colomé
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.02
|Thielbar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.26
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease, W, 7-3
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|7
|94
|3.75
|Crochet
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.00
|Burdi
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|5.00
|Ruiz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.23
Inherited runners-scored_Shoemaker 2-1. HBP_Shoemaker (Abreu).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:04. A_16,803 (40,615).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments